‘I could never have become CEO in India’: Indra Nooyi’s US, China comparison sparks debate

Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has sparked a lively online discussion after sharing her views on India, China and the United States during a recent conversation on leadership, innovation and meritocracy.

Her observations about India’s “chaos”, China’s sense of order and the opportunities she believes exist in the US have had divided opinion on social media. While some appreciated her frank perspective, others felt her comparisons were overly broad.

Regarding the experience of visiting India and China, Nooyi said, “China is relatively homogenous. It’s easier to spend time in China than India as a visitor. India is going to be impossible if you like clean, orderly living. The beauty of India is in its chaos. If you like chaos, you go back.”

Elaborating on her remarks, she pointed to everyday scenes on Indian streets, including cows walking through traffic. While such sights may appear unusual to visitors, Nooyi said they are part of a rhythm that local people instinctively understand and adapt to.

Watch the video:

Ex-Pepsi CEO Indira Nooyi on India and China: China is relatively homogenous. It’s easier to spend time in China than India as a visitor. India is going to be impossible if you like clean, orderly living. The beauty of India is in its chaos. If you like chaos, you go back. pic.twitter.com/uSRCeQOr0Y — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) July 2, 2026

Another clip from the interview that quickly gained traction online was her comparison of career growth in India and the United States. Reflecting on her own journey, Nooyi said, “I could never have become CEO in any other country in the world, including in India… It’s because the system here in America is a meritocratic system. It’s because the mentors here don’t care if you’re male or female… they just want the best brains to rise to the top.”

“I could never have become CEO in any other country in the world, including in India..It’s because the system here in America is a meritocratic system,” says ex-Pepsi CEO Indira Nooyi pic.twitter.com/nOVN71lMry — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) July 2, 2026

She said the American system gave her the opportunity to advance on the strength of her abilities, adding that its emphasis on merit played a crucial role in her rise to the top of one of the world’s biggest multinational companies.

Nooyi also spoke about China’s rise on the global stage, saying she admired how quickly the country transformed itself through a centrally driven model of governance.

“I respect the Chinese system for pulling China out of the dark ages. It became a world power because they did it centrally. India is still struggling to be a world power because democracy rules and progress is slow. But I am glad it is a democracy,” she said.

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The interview clips soon spread across social media, drawing a wide range of reactions. One user joked, “Guess the American Dream comes with a side of extra cheese and a splash of ‘I told you so.'”

Another wrote, “With due respect to her, would like to point out that she was a bit fortunate to have lived in an old America.”

A third user disagreed with her remarks, commenting, “So she wants to say that all the CEO or the person holding a top position in India doesn’t have merit? What an absurd statement.”

Another comment read, “There is nothing to be proud about chaos. It only means the system and society is not bothered to expend any energy for cohesive change and would rather leave everything, especially people in their natural state.”