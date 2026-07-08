Groom carries bride through floodwater in Indore, both complete rituals in rain; watch

What was meant to be a dream wedding turned into an unforgettable monsoon celebration after relentless rain flooded a wedding venue in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city. Instead of cancelling or delaying the ceremony, the couple chose to embrace the situation, with the groom carrying his bride through knee-deep water so they could complete their wedding rituals.
The wedding took place at a garden on CAT Road, where the bride and groom had travelled from Delhi for their big day. However, hours of heavy rain left the venue submerged before the festivities could properly begin, according to an NDTV report.
Videos from the ceremony, which have gone viral across social media platforms, captured moments that many users described as straight out of a movie. In one clip, the groom is seen lifting the bride in his arms and carrying her through the flooded pathway to the mandap (ceremonial platform). He later does the same while taking her towards the dining area.
Rather than letting the weather ruin their plans, the couple went ahead with the wedding. They completed all seven pheras (ritual rounds around a sacred fire) while standing in ankle-deep water as it continued to rain around them.
The guests also adapted to the unusual circumstances, carefully making their way through the flooded venue to witness the ceremony. Footwear could be seen floating around the mandap, highlighting just how severely the rain had inundated the garden.
इंदौर में बारिश से मैरिज गार्डन में भरा पानी, दूल्हे ने दुल्हन को गोदी में उठाया। ऐसे हुई शादी pic.twitter.com/9d3TBFOoHu
— SanjayGupta_Journalist (@sanjaygupta1304) July 7, 2026
The unusual scenes come as Indore has been witnessing continuous rain over the past several days. According to NDTV, the city has already received more than half of its average July rainfall within the first week of the month, leading to widespread waterlogging in several areas.
At the wedding venue, nearly 1.5 to 2 feet of water had collected around the mandap, making it impossible to keep the ceremony completely dry.
The heartwarming videos quickly spread online, with many social media users applauding the couple for not allowing the weather to overshadow one of the biggest days of their lives.
An X user wrote, “What amazing people they are.” Another commented, “They have a bond for life after life.”
Many others described it as the ultimate monsoon wedding, saying the couple’s determination and positive attitude made the celebration even more memorable.