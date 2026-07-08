Groom carries bride through floodwater in Indore, both complete rituals in rain; watch

The guests also adapted to the unusual circumstances, carefully making their way through the flooded venue to witness the ceremony.

What was meant to be a dream wedding turned into an unforgettable monsoon celebration after relentless rain flooded a wedding venue in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city. Instead of cancelling or delaying the ceremony, the couple chose to embrace the situation, with the groom carrying his bride through knee-deep water so they could complete their wedding rituals.

The wedding took place at a garden on CAT Road, where the bride and groom had travelled from Delhi for their big day. However, hours of heavy rain left the venue submerged before the festivities could properly begin, according to an NDTV report.

Groom carries bride to ‘mandap’

Videos from the ceremony, which have gone viral across social media platforms, captured moments that many users described as straight out of a movie. In one clip, the groom is seen lifting the bride in his arms and carrying her through the flooded pathway to the mandap (ceremonial platform). He later does the same while taking her towards the dining area.