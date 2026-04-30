Shopkeeper opens doors to stray dogs in scorching heat; heartwarming video wins over internet: ‘True heroes’

What really stands out is the stillness. None of the dogs are agitated or noisy; they appear relaxed, eyes drooping, soaking in the relief from the sweltering weather outside.

On an unbearably hot day, a simple gesture inside a shop has struck a chord online. A viral video captures a shopkeeper allowing stray dogs to take shelter indoors, giving them a cool place to rest away from the heat.

The clip, originally shared on Instagram, opens to a well-stocked store where nearly ten dogs can be seen lounging comfortably. A few are stretched out on the floor, while a couple have claimed a table as their own, curled up without a care. Despite the number of animals, the space feels peaceful rather than crowded.

What really stands out is the stillness. None of the dogs are agitated or noisy; they appear relaxed, eyes drooping, soaking in the relief from the sweltering weather outside. Meanwhile, a few people sit nearby, carrying on as usual, unfazed by the presence of the animals, as though this quiet coexistence is routine.