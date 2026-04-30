Shopkeeper opens doors to stray dogs in scorching heat; heartwarming video wins over internet: ‘True heroes’

On an unbearably hot day, a simple gesture inside a shop has struck a chord online. A viral video captures a shopkeeper allowing stray dogs to take shelter indoors, giving them a cool place to rest away from the heat.
The clip, originally shared on Instagram, opens to a well-stocked store where nearly ten dogs can be seen lounging comfortably. A few are stretched out on the floor, while a couple have claimed a table as their own, curled up without a care. Despite the number of animals, the space feels peaceful rather than crowded.
What really stands out is the stillness. None of the dogs are agitated or noisy; they appear relaxed, eyes drooping, soaking in the relief from the sweltering weather outside. Meanwhile, a few people sit nearby, carrying on as usual, unfazed by the presence of the animals, as though this quiet coexistence is routine.
indianexpress.com cannot independently confirm whether the shop is located in Indore, as mentioned in the post.
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The video has racked up thousands of views, with many users flooding the comments section with praise. An Instagram user wrote, “He didn’t wait to go to heaven, He created one. May his business keep growing every minute of the day.”
Another commented, “True heros .. true celebrity.. not doing it for followers or fake publicity. God bless these people.”
A third wrote, “Animal lovers around this shop, hopefully they buy or support him in some manner everyday. Uncle deserves all the support he can get. If not monetary, consider spending some time with the dogs.
“Everyone should learn from this, in such heat, we should give shelter to these voiceless animals. We should keep water bowls for them outside our homes, shops, and societies. A small act of kindness will bring countless blessings,” reads another comment.
Disclaimer: While this heart-warming footage highlights an act of kindness, the claims and location featured in the viral social media content have not been independently verified. This story is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.