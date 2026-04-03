Indore founder takes father on his first flight; his wardrobe choice leaves son in tears: ‘This is the whole point of life’

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A founder from Indore has struck an emotional chord online after sharing a heartfelt story about his father’s first-ever flight, a moment he says captures the true purpose of life: giving back to parents. Durgesh Ojha, who runs Hybrid Internet, wrote on LinkedIn about how he wanted to make the experience unforgettable for his father, who had never flown before. From carefully picking a window seat so he could take in the view to choosing a good in-flight meal, Ojha found himself paying attention to every small detail.
But it was his father who ended up surprising him.
On the day of the journey, his father showed up dressed in a formal suit, something he had never owned or worn before. In fact, even shirts and trousers were usually reserved for rare occasions. This time, he quietly picked out a suit from his son’s wardrobe, the same one Ojha had worn after his wedding in 2023, and it fit him perfectly. “He didn’t just show up. He showed up in a crisp suit,” Ojha wrote, recalling the moment.
Seeing his father like that made him realise the deeper meaning of the moment. “It wasn’t just his first flight. It was him stepping into a world he had spent his whole life making possible for me,” he said. The experience stayed with his father long after the flight ended. Over the next few days, he excitedly called people back home, describing everything, from the takeoff to the food onboard, in vivid detail.
Sharing a photo of his father standing on the tarmac, Ojha summed up his feelings: “Is picture ko dekh ke aksar yaad kiya karunga ki yahi toh sara point hai life ka (I will often look at this picture and remember that this is the whole point of life).”
The post quickly gained traction online, with many people relating to the sentiment. His sister, Priya Ojha, also responded emotionally, writing, “As I mentioned before, I was just crying seeing this picture… papa jo kabhi complaint nahi karte kabhi koi expectations nahi rakhte… (father who never complains or keeps expectations)… bus har din kuch seekhte hai or sikhate hai (he just learns and teaches something every day)… our parents always sacrifice but never ever demand anything except our success… he is so happy to took his first flight…”.
Others in the comments shared similar experiences. One user wrote, “This is deeply moving. Sometimes success isn’t in what we achieve for ourselves, but in the moments we create for those who made it possible.” Another added, “My father took his first flight when I was moving to BLR for my big girl job… love seeing parents doing their firsts.”