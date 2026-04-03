Indore founder takes father on his first flight; his wardrobe choice leaves son in tears: ‘This is the whole point of life’

On the day of the journey, his father showed up dressed in a formal suit, something he had never owned or worn before

A founder from Indore has struck an emotional chord online after sharing a heartfelt story about his father’s first-ever flight, a moment he says captures the true purpose of life: giving back to parents. Durgesh Ojha, who runs Hybrid Internet, wrote on LinkedIn about how he wanted to make the experience unforgettable for his father, who had never flown before. From carefully picking a window seat so he could take in the view to choosing a good in-flight meal, Ojha found himself paying attention to every small detail.

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But it was his father who ended up surprising him.

On the day of the journey, his father showed up dressed in a formal suit, something he had never owned or worn before. In fact, even shirts and trousers were usually reserved for rare occasions. This time, he quietly picked out a suit from his son’s wardrobe, the same one Ojha had worn after his wedding in 2023, and it fit him perfectly. “He didn’t just show up. He showed up in a crisp suit,” Ojha wrote, recalling the moment.