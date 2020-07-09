scorecardresearch
Homeless Indore family gifted flat after daughter gets first division in class X exams

Authorities have authorised the allocation of the flat to the family as a reward for the girl's achievement that came in spite of the odds being against her.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 9, 2020 4:19:26 pm
indore municipality gift flat to student, labourer daughter get flat board exam, good score board exam flat for footpath student, good news, viral news, indian express Bharti along with her two younger brothers lived on the footpath with her parents. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

A girl who lived with her family on a footpath in Indore secured first division in her class X examinations and has been ‘gifted’ an apartment by the city’s civic body. Bharti Khandekar, who was studying in a government school, and is the daughter of a daily wage worker, has been gifted a 1 BHK flat by the Indore Municipal Corporation and has been getting a lot of praise online.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bharti credited her success to her parents and also thanked her teachers and mentors.

Bharti said she aspires to be an IAS officer and thanked the municipal authorities for gifting me a house. The corporation has also agreed to sponsor her future education, she said.

Bharti is among the three children of Dashrath Khandekar, who works as a daily wage labourer. Her father who never went to school ensured that his children went to school. Her mother Laxmi, who also never went to school, said her daughter worked very hard to achieve academic success.

People on social media praised the girl for her resilience and wished her luck.

Authorities said that the girl was gifted the flat as a token of appreciation, for her achievement despite all odds.

