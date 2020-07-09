Homeless Indore family gifted flat after daughter gets first division in class X exams

Bharti along with her two younger brothers lived on the footpath with her parents. (Source: ANI/ Twitter) Bharti along with her two younger brothers lived on the footpath with her parents. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

A girl who lived with her family on a footpath in Indore secured first division in her class X examinations and has been ‘gifted’ an apartment by the city’s civic body. Bharti Khandekar, who was studying in a government school, and is the daughter of a daily wage worker, has been gifted a 1 BHK flat by the Indore Municipal Corporation and has been getting a lot of praise online.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bharti credited her success to her parents and also thanked her teachers and mentors.

Bharti said she aspires to be an IAS officer and thanked the municipal authorities for gifting me a house. The corporation has also agreed to sponsor her future education, she said.

I aspire to become an IAS officer. I would like to thank the administration for gifting me this house and making my further education free: Bharti Khandekar #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/YtJUTL0lzM — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

Bharti is among the three children of Dashrath Khandekar, who works as a daily wage labourer. Her father who never went to school ensured that his children went to school. Her mother Laxmi, who also never went to school, said her daughter worked very hard to achieve academic success.

People on social media praised the girl for her resilience and wished her luck.

Authorities said that the girl was gifted the flat as a token of appreciation, for her achievement despite all odds.

