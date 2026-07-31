After 52 years, family welcomes first baby girl with tears and applause

What began as an anxious wait outside an operating theatre turned into a celebration filled with tears, applause, and heartfelt embraces for a family in Indore. After more than five decades of welcoming only boys, they finally celebrated the birth of a baby girl.
The emotional scene was shared on Instagram by Indore-based obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Bela Shah Jain, who posted a video capturing the family’s reaction moments after the delivery.
In the clip, family members are seen standing outside the operating theatre, with folded hands, praying and waiting nervously for the doctor’s announcement. Their anticipation quickly gives way to joy when Dr Jain walks out holding the newborn in a cradle.
The moment they learn the baby is a girl, the corridor erupts in cheers and applause.
Unable to hold back their emotions, several relatives rush to hug the doctor before embracing one another. Some are seen wiping away tears as they celebrate the moment.
“Sometimes, miracles take generations. After 52 years of welcoming only boys, this family has finally been blessed with a baby girl. A day that will be remembered forever,” Dr Jain wrote as she shared the video.
View this post on Instagram
The baby’s mother, Muskan Agrawal, also responded to the post, thanking Dr Jain for supporting her throughout the pregnancy.
“So blessed that you were a very important part of our journey and made it so smooth and helped us throughout. Thank you so much. You mean everything to us and our family,” she wrote.
The heartwarming clip struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised the family’s enthusiasm for welcoming a daughter.
Many users shared emotional messages in the comments section.
“My grand mom used to say, when a girl is born, god and nature has forgiven the sins of her parents and ancestors. Not everybody is lucky to have a daughter,” one person commented.
“It always makes my heart so full m happy when the family anticipates a baby girl with the same fervour as a baby boy. Its been years and decades and i know times have changed. But it still makes me so happy,” another user wrote.
“This is how a girl should be celebrated everytime,” read one comment.
“May every girl born in this world get such a warm lovely welcome,” another added.