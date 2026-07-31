After 52 years, family welcomes first baby girl with tears and applause

Waiting outside the OT, the family bursts into cheers, hugs and tears after learning they have welcomed a baby girl.

What began as an anxious wait outside an operating theatre turned into a celebration filled with tears, applause, and heartfelt embraces for a family in Indore. After more than five decades of welcoming only boys, they finally celebrated the birth of a baby girl.

The emotional scene was shared on Instagram by Indore-based obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Bela Shah Jain, who posted a video capturing the family’s reaction moments after the delivery.

In the clip, family members are seen standing outside the operating theatre, with folded hands, praying and waiting nervously for the doctor’s announcement. Their anticipation quickly gives way to joy when Dr Jain walks out holding the newborn in a cradle.