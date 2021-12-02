Akshay Kumar is impressed with Indonesian fans’ recreation of ‘Najaa’ song from Sooryavanshi

Bollywood films are enjoyed across the world, not just in India. Now, an Indonesian YouTuber has recreated the “Najaa” song from Sooryavanshi, leaving star Akshay Kumar impressed. Grooving to the hit song from the Rohit Shetty film starring Kumar and Katrina Kaif, two content creators reenacted each shot in painstaking detail, wearing outfits similar to those worn by the actors in the film. And while the fans tried to recreate each shot as accurately as they could, they obviously couldn’t include scores of backup dancers and helicopters in their small-scale video.

Created by YouTuber Vina Fan, who keeps putting her spin on big-budget Bollywood songs, the video managed to wow desi audiences with its attention to detail and Vina’s acting.

After another Indonesian creator tagged Akshay Kumar on Twitter, hoping he would like the video, the star replied to the post. “Loved the recreation! Amazing effort,” the actor wrote in a tweet, reposting the video.

Loved the recreation! Amazing effort. https://t.co/Mw8XINpbFU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 1, 2021

Indonesia has a huge contingent of Bollywood fans, and many channels on YouTube and TikTok are dedicated to creating such videos, which rack up millions of views. Vina had previously put the spotlight on herself earlier this year, with her recreation of “Bole Chudiyan” in September.

She has over a million subscribers on YouTube, and has recreated songs featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Madhuri Dixit, among others.