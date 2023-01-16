scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Indonesian dance group recreates ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ video scene by scene. Watch

Pathaan, marking Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback after four years and starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is set to release on January 25.

A YouTube account named Vina Fan posted the video.
Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Pathaan, as they would get a chance to see Shah Rukh Khan back on the silver screen after a gap of more than four years. The film has managed to create quite a buzz with its songs like Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Also Read |Pathaan trailer reveals action set-pieces inspired by Marvel movies, Fast and Furious series, Mission Impossible franchise. See comparison

Now an Indonesian dance group has recreated the entire music video of Jhoome Jo Pathaan scene by scene and people are loving it. A YouTube account named Vina Fan posted the video. The two main dancers in the video are wearing outfits similar to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Watch the video below:

Posted six days ago, the song’s video has already amassed more than 7.61 lakh views.

“I am complete Indian and ex Indonesia citizen, I love how you guys recreated the entire scene by scene and hook steps, srk and deepika should come to Indonesia to greet you guys.. much love,” a user commented on YouTube.

“I can’t believe Indian songs are finally reaching out and gaining popularity in these countries. Anyways, I have seen your other covers as well and all of them are superb. This cover is phenomenal too. Love and support from India,” wrote another. “If someone sees this dance with this song for the first time, then he will consider it as original,” said a third.

Also starring John Abraham, Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand is slated for release on January 25.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-01-2023 at 15:10 IST
