Indira Jaising shares notice that asks women advocates to refrain from ‘arranging hair in open court’

On Sunday, senior Supreme Court advocate and prominent human rights activist, Indira Jaising shared a picture of a court notice that has sparked outrage.

The notice, dated October 20, 2022, asks women advocates to refrain from arranging their hair. The contested notice which is undersigned by the Registrar of Pune District Court, says, “It is repeatedly noticed that women advocates are arranging their hair in open Court, which is disturbing the functioning of the Court. Hence, women advocates are hereby notified to refrain from such act.”

While sharing a picture of this notice, Jaising wrote, “Wow now look ! Who is distracted by women advocates and why !”. This tweet has gathered over 3,000 likes. Netizens are criticising the court’s directive as sexist and discriminatory towards women.

Is this a joke… Or real? Good lord!!! We are back in the dark ages. — harish 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 (he/she) (@hiyer) October 23, 2022

If they choose to get distracted by the mere sight of women tomorrow, would women advocates be barred as well? Or asked to wear Ghunghat ? — Katyusha (@Indian10000000) October 23, 2022

Maybe men should stay home, where they won’t be distracted or troubled https://t.co/BSuTOtS6a6 — Grouchy Maxx (@softgrowl) October 24, 2022

After some months, they will be distracted by the presence of women advocates and will ask women advocates to refrain from the act of entering court premises 😉 — Deeba Ashraf (@deeba_ashraf) October 24, 2022

It’s absurd & none of the business of the judiciary. In simple words, it is judicial patriarchy. — Suresh Sarangi (@sureshsarangi) October 24, 2022

What an absolutely absurd notice.

The extent of patriarchy is just ridiculous. — ranjona banerji 🇮🇳 (@ranjona) October 23, 2022

Commenting on Jaising’s post, a Twitter user wrote, “Arranging your hair is a distraction. Covering it with a Hijab is a problem. Maybe men should stay home, where they won’t be distracted or troubled”.

Another person remarked, “This looks like an order passed during colonial era. Courts these days don’t even prefer being called “my lord” .. “arranging hair” in an unruly manner is just your assumption n imaginative interpretation of the term. i have seen tens of men doing the same. Why mention gender then?”.

The policing of women’s behaviour and looks in India extends from the streets to the courts. In October 2019, a video from Bengaluru went viral in which a man is heard telling a girl who was wearing shorts to follow “Indian rules” and “wear proper clothes”.