scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Indira Jaising shares notice that asks women advocates to refrain from ‘arranging hair in open court’

As per the notice, the act of arranging hair by women advocates disturbs the functioning of the court.

Indira Jaising, Indira Jaising tweets, court moral policing women advocates, pune district court notice on women advocates hair, notice asks women to not arrange hair in open court, moral policing in indian courts judiciary, indian express

On Sunday, senior Supreme Court advocate and prominent human rights activist, Indira Jaising shared a picture of a court notice that has sparked outrage.

The notice, dated October 20, 2022, asks women advocates to refrain from arranging their hair. The contested notice which is undersigned by the Registrar of Pune District Court, says, “It is repeatedly noticed that women advocates are arranging their hair in open Court, which is disturbing the functioning of the Court. Hence, women advocates are hereby notified to refrain from such act.”

ALSO READ |Kerala college students give befitting reply to moral policing with ‘sit-on-lap’ protest

While sharing a picture of this notice, Jaising wrote, “Wow now look ! Who is distracted by women advocates and why !”. This tweet has gathered over 3,000 likes. Netizens are criticising the court’s directive as sexist and discriminatory towards women.

Commenting on Jaising’s post, a Twitter user wrote, “Arranging your hair is a distraction. Covering it with a Hijab is a problem. Maybe men should stay home, where they won’t be distracted or troubled”.

Another person remarked, “This looks like an order passed during colonial era. Courts these days don’t even prefer being called “my lord” .. “arranging hair” in an unruly manner is just your assumption n imaginative interpretation of the term. i have seen tens of men doing the same. Why mention gender then?”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blastPremium
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blast
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...Premium
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...
Takeaways from Xi’s CongressPremium
Takeaways from Xi’s Congress

The policing of women’s behaviour and looks in India extends from the streets to the courts. In October 2019, a video from Bengaluru went viral in which a man is heard telling a girl who was wearing shorts to follow “Indian rules” and “wear proper clothes”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-10-2022 at 11:36:18 am
Next Story

‘I would have taken a bullet for you, but I would not have let you get out’: Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 24: Latest News
Advertisement