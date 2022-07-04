Indigo trends on Twitter, memes poke fun at ‘mass bunk’

IndiGo passengers faced delays on Saturday and more than half of the flights operated by India’s largest airline departed late after a large number of its cabin crew members called in sick.

Notably, Tata Group-owned Air India’s recruitment drive for cabin crew members also started on the same day. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from IndiGo on the delays.

Meanwhile, netizens were amused that flights were delayed after crew members took sick leave en masse. They were quick to poke fun at them for taking sick leave allegedly for attending a recruitment drive. Memes were galore on Twitter and many said this is what happens when employees “mass bunk”.

IndiGo’s punctuality fell on Saturday as more than half of its flights departed within 15 minutes of their scheduled departure time. Information sourced from the Ministry of Civil Aviation shows that the airline’s on-time performance on Saturday was 45.2 per cent.

Last month, a similar crew recruitment drive was conducted by Air India. However, as the airline, which is undergoing a transformation under new owners, could not find enough recruits, they recalled some of the cabin crew members laid off in 2020, said sources.