IndiGo uses the ‘really really really’ meme, gets trolled in response

The ‘really really really’ meme gained popularity in January on Twitter and it involves people asking what they want an answer to, after typing the word “really” multiple times to create a wave pattern.

Tweeple did not miss out any opportunity to take a jibe at the domestic carrier.

The ‘We really really really’ meme remains popular and the latest to try and exploit it is IndiGo Airlines. The airline tried to use the tweet format to try remind its customers about the proper decorum to be maintained on an aircraft. But it didn’t go down too well.

The budget carrier, taking to Twitter used the viral meme to ask, why passengers stand up even when the seatbelt sign has not been switched off. They tweeted:

However, people weren’t very amused by the airline’s use of the meme, with many responding to the tweet by trolling the airline with the same meme.

From asking why the airline charged for web check-in to why it prices its in-flight food so high, people did not spare the airline. Here are some of the tweets:

However, it wasn’t IndiGo alone who were trolled for their ‘we really really really’ meme. E-commerce site Flipkart too was roasted online after it reminded people how to spell the company’s name. The brand on Twitter wrote, “We really really really…need you to know it’s spelled kart… not cart.”

Many responded with memes to highlight the various issues they had faced with the e-commerce platform, while others cracked jokes about the company.

Earlier, Google India used the viral meme to ask Indians why they propose Google Assistant for marriage, prompting hilarious responses on Twitter.

