IndiGo uses the ‘really really really’ meme, gets trolled in response

The ‘We really really really’ meme remains popular and the latest to try and exploit it is IndiGo Airlines. The airline tried to use the tweet format to try remind its customers about the proper decorum to be maintained on an aircraft. But it didn’t go down too well.

The ‘really really really’ meme gained popularity in January on Twitter and it involves people asking what they want an answer to, after typing the word “really” multiple times to create a wave pattern.

The budget carrier, taking to Twitter used the viral meme to ask, why passengers stand up even when the seatbelt sign has not been switched off. They tweeted:

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why people stand up even when the seatbelt sign is on! 🛫 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) February 6, 2019

However, people weren’t very amused by the airline’s use of the meme, with many responding to the tweet by trolling the airline with the same meme.

From asking why the airline charged for web check-in to why it prices its in-flight food so high, people did not spare the airline. Here are some of the tweets:

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why your seats are like wooden chairs with a spot of velveteen. — Vinod Hariharan (@donivhariharan) February 7, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why only Indigo has the longest lines at all airports for baggage drop! 🛫 — Maddy (@maddysutrave) February 7, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why do we have to pay for web check-ins. 🛫 — Rohan Sharma (@rohan_sharma211) February 6, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why #IndiGo staff are so arrogant & even manhandle passengers? — Mylai Ramesh (மயிலை ரமேஷ்) (@rameshr64) February 6, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why Indigo Pilots touchdown so hard? Don’t you pay them well? — Flying Aviator (@flyingaviateur) February 6, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why you don’t transfer baggage on domestic to international transfer booked on same PNR. — नाम में क्या रखा है । (@muzanand) February 6, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really want to know why you provide this type of quality snacks on the name of refreshment when your flight get delayed pic.twitter.com/bdCq0wS0FL — Chandan (@ChandanDas_IND) February 6, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why you are never on time even

when you make so many claims! 😂 — Samiya Latief (@Samiyalatief) February 6, 2019

However, it wasn’t IndiGo alone who were trolled for their ‘we really really really’ meme. E-commerce site Flipkart too was roasted online after it reminded people how to spell the company’s name. The brand on Twitter wrote, “We really really really…need you to know it’s spelled kart… not cart.”

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

need you to know it’s spelled kart… not cart. — Flipkart (@Flipkart) February 4, 2019

Many responded with memes to highlight the various issues they had faced with the e-commerce platform, while others cracked jokes about the company.

I

Really

Really

Really

Really

Really

Really

Really

need to know that why product costs are always high. Which Amazon offers the same product in low price than you… — Googly (@Googly09867775) February 5, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want you to use the format correctly https://t.co/D59QsCIWbj — Arshad Wahid (@vettichennaiguy) February 4, 2019

I

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

didn’t know. https://t.co/VPN5fBnqyK — 𝗔𝗮𝘆𝘂𝘀𝗵 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘆𝗮𝗺 (@priyam_aayush) February 4, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

need you to know it’s spelled Free… not Flip. — Azeena (@itsazeena) February 4, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want you to fix your delivery issues. — Akshay (@TheWrenchMate) February 4, 2019

I

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

need you to know when Flipkart resolve my login issue — Manish sahu (@manishsahu225) February 4, 2019 Advertising

Earlier, Google India used the viral meme to ask Indians why they propose Google Assistant for marriage, prompting hilarious responses on Twitter.