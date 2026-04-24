‘Full flight coming home to vote’: IndiGo pilot’s message goes viral as NRIs return home for Tamil Nadu elections

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A wave of overseas voters returned to Tamil Nadu for the April 23 Assembly elections, and one moment from their journey has now caught the internet’s attention.
A video from an IndiGo flight travelling from Singapore to Tiruchirappalli shows Captain Pradeep Krishnan interacting with passengers mid-flight. In the clip, he asks how many of them are heading home to vote — nearly every hand goes up. He then takes a moment to stress why participating in elections matters.
“Voting is a responsibility. Don’t forget to go and vote. Vote for the deserving candidate. For the next five years, things can be shaped by this,” he says in Tamil. “First-time voters, all the best. Every vote counts,” he adds.
Posting the video on Instagram, the pilot wrote, “A full flight coming home to vote! Don’t complain about the future if you stayed silent on voting day.”
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The clip has since racked up more than 13 million views, with many people applauding both the message and the determination of voters travelling long distances just to cast their ballots.
One user commented, “If the politicians know our effort to choose them like travelling from long distance by flight by train by bus and our own vehicle dedicating our time energy and responsibility. They should be proud to serve the people who choose them . Instead the common man life is real hell because they take us for granted.”
Another user wrote, “What a proud and beautiful moment—guiding a full flight from Singapore to Tiruchirappalli, bringing people home for something so meaningful. Your professionalism, leadership, and calm confidence make every journey feel safe and special. Without your daily update, the day feels incomplete. May God bless you with endless success, safe skies, and a journey in life that keeps rising higher with purpose and pride Captain Pradeep Krishnan.”
Voting across Tamil Nadu wrapped up at 6 pm on Thursday, covering all 234 Assembly constituencies. The state recorded a turnout of 85.03 per cent, according to the Election Commission—the highest in an Assembly election since 1952, beating the previous record of 78.29 per cent set in 2011. Even Chennai, which typically sees lower participation, reported a strong 81.34 per cent turnout by late afternoon.
Votes will be counted on May 4, determining the next government, with the current Assembly’s term ending on May 10.
This year, 4,023 candidates are in the fray. Chief Minister MK Stalin is contesting again from Kolathur, while his son and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is standing from Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from Edappadi in Salem district. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also making his electoral debut, contesting from both Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East.
Disclaimer: This article provides a factual account of public participation in the electoral process and is intended for informational purposes only. While it highlights the importance of voting as a civic responsibility, it does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement of any specific candidate or political outcome.