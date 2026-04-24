‘Full flight coming home to vote’: IndiGo pilot’s message goes viral as NRIs return home for Tamil Nadu elections

Posting the video on Instagram, the pilot wrote, “A full flight coming home to vote! Don’t complain about the future if you stayed silent on voting day.”

A wave of overseas voters returned to Tamil Nadu for the April 23 Assembly elections, and one moment from their journey has now caught the internet’s attention.

A video from an IndiGo flight travelling from Singapore to Tiruchirappalli shows Captain Pradeep Krishnan interacting with passengers mid-flight. In the clip, he asks how many of them are heading home to vote — nearly every hand goes up. He then takes a moment to stress why participating in elections matters.

“Voting is a responsibility. Don’t forget to go and vote. Vote for the deserving candidate. For the next five years, things can be shaped by this,” he says in Tamil. “First-time voters, all the best. Every vote counts,” he adds.