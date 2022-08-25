IndiGo pilot makes in-flight announcement in mix of English and Punjabi. Video delights netizens

A video of an IndiGo airlines pilot making an in-flight announcement in a mix of English and Punjabi is going viral after it was shared on Twitter. Former Indian Navy pilot Rajdeep Singh is winning hearts online for making the announcement in English and Punjabi in an engaging way during the flight from Bangalore to Chandigarh.

Twitter user Zeenat Dar shared the video of the pilot on August 24 and it has received more than 1.76 lakh views so far. “Like a boss! Bangalore – Chandigarh indigo flight commander Rajdeep Singh ex Indian Navy pilot,” she captioned the video.

The pilot began the announcement in English as he said people sitting on the left side will be able to show you Puttaparthi while those sitting on the right side will be able to see Hyderabad after some time. Then he switches to Punjabi and says, “As we would proceed, Bhopal will come on the right side and Jaipur will come on the left side”. He joked that the people sitting on the aisle seats can’t do anything except look at each other.

The lesson learnt is that one should take a window seat, he says further. After a special mention to all persons in uniform, defence, paramilitary and veterans, he requests the passengers to wear face masks. “Till we don’t land in Chandigarh and the gates open, kindly remain seated. You only will take your luggage and not us,” he assured passengers in Punjabi, leaving everyone in splits.

Watch the video below:

Like a boss! Bangalore – Chandigarh indigo flight commander Rajdeep Singh ex Indian Navy pilot@IndiGo6E @IndiannavyMedia pic.twitter.com/FEBAHFI6Bl — Zeenat Dar (@zeenat_daar93) August 24, 2022

Rajdeep Singh responded to the video and said he enjoys his job and tries to make announcements in every flight.

Maam , it was a pleasant surprise to see all the bonhomie after u uploaded the video. Appreciate it. I enjoy my job and do try to make announcements standing outside in everyflight of mine as also see off the pax. So was pleasantly surprised when this became viral . Jai hind — Rajdeep SINGH (@Rajdeep86858747) August 24, 2022

“You made it interesting…specially I enjoyed your advice to the passengers by aisle to turn left and right to look at each other,” commented a Twitter user. “The best part of the speech is that Caption briefed about views of the cities during journey from destination to arrival airport. Very kind words for armed forces,” another wrote.

“He is a jolly good fellow …. was on flight from Goa to Chandigarh on 21st and he was the pilot …. that day also he was in the same mood. He thanked the cabin crew ladies twice for their services …. a real gentleman,” shared a third.

IndiGo also retweeted the video and wrote, “Thank you for sharing this video with us, Ms Dar. We feel elated to see our patrons encounter such happy moments. These are the small wins that differentiate the good from the ordinary. We must say, Capt. Rajdeep Singh definitely has his passion fuelling him.”