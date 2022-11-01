scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

IndiGo passenger requests pilot for score update during India match. Here’s what happened next

The pilot gave a written note with the scores to the passenger who requested for an update during India’s match against South Africa.

IndiGo airlines, man travelling on IndiGo flight requests for score update, ICC T20 World Cup, Australia, India v South Africa, cricket, viral, trending, Indian ExpressA man shared on Twitter how he got the score update when India was playing South Africa in Perth while he was mid-air in an IndiGo flight.

Cricket is not just a sport in India but a religion. The game is followed by almost everyone especially when an ICC tournament is going on. As the T20 World Cup is being played in Australia, people are hooked onto their mobiles to keep updated with the latest scores no matter where they are.

A man shared on Twitter how he got the score update when India was playing South Africa at the Optus Stadium in Perth while he was mid-air in a flight. While South Africa was batting second chasing a modest total of 133 runs, Vikram Garga enquired about the score update from the pilot. And the IndiGo pilot responded by sending the score written on a tissue.

“Ind 133/9 he wrote on the paper and SA 33/03 in 6 overs,” the pilot wrote on the tissue and sent it to the passenger. “India lost today but @IndiGo6E won my heart. Pilot sent a note mid air when requested for score update. #momentsthatmatter,” Garga wrote on Twitter.

See the post below:

Posted on October 30, the tweet has received more than 950 likes and even received a reply from the airline.

“Hi, we’re glad to see this. We wish to see you on board soon again.~Vaishali,” IndiGo replied. “Next time I fly during a cricket match, I will insist on sitting in the cockpit,” joked a Twitter user.

“These pleasant gestures don’t get highlighted yet any negative incident gets amplified .Im sure there is a lot of hardwork behind the scenes which we don’t get to know to keep the ball rolling which are taken for granted as passengers. They all need a shout out for the good work,” another user posted.

South Africa beat India by five wickets as they managed to chase the 133-run target with Aiden Markram and David Miller hitting half-centuries. India will take on Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval in their next match Wednesday.

