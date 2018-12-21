Indigo launches direct flight from Bangkok to Varanasi, Netizens dub it as ‘Paap to Prayaschit’ route

Toggle Menu
Launching of direct flights from one destination to another may not come as a surprise, or something that would catch the fancy of people, right? However, when domestic aircraft carrier Indigo recently introduced a non-stop flight from Varanasi in India to Bangkok in Thailand, a newspaper cut-out of the advertisement went viral, thanks to WhatsApp! Giving it a quirky twist, citizens on the messaging app shared the picture dubbing it as ‘Paap-Prayaschit route’.

Now, the cut-out of the airline carrier’s ad with a caption “Love Thai neighbour” has taken social media by storm. Both Varanasi and Bangkok are leading tourist destinations in the world and receive great footfall every year, but people saw the Indian city as a pilgrimage spot and restricted the “City of Angels” to just its prolific nightlife which is often associated with sex tourism.

Twitterati too couldn’t agree more but also couldn’t stop highlighting how ‘prayaschit’ was more expensive than ‘paap’. Many also joked if this would be an ‘endless loop’ or a trap for people not to return. Although there were also several Twitter users who highlighted its an effective way to boost Southeast Asian tourism and that many monks from both nations use the route to visit Sarnath and Bodh Gaya, other just couldn’t stop laughing about the analogy.

Sample these below.

