Indigo launches direct flight from Bangkok to Varanasi, Netizens dub it as ‘Paap to Prayaschit’ route

Launching of direct flights from one destination to another may not come as a surprise, or something that would catch the fancy of people, right? However, when domestic aircraft carrier Indigo recently introduced a non-stop flight from Varanasi in India to Bangkok in Thailand, a newspaper cut-out of the advertisement went viral, thanks to WhatsApp! Giving it a quirky twist, citizens on the messaging app shared the picture dubbing it as ‘Paap-Prayaschit route’.

Now, the cut-out of the airline carrier’s ad with a caption “Love Thai neighbour” has taken social media by storm. Both Varanasi and Bangkok are leading tourist destinations in the world and receive great footfall every year, but people saw the Indian city as a pilgrimage spot and restricted the “City of Angels” to just its prolific nightlife which is often associated with sex tourism.

Twitterati too couldn’t agree more but also couldn’t stop highlighting how ‘prayaschit’ was more expensive than ‘paap’. Many also joked if this would be an ‘endless loop’ or a trap for people not to return. Although there were also several Twitter users who highlighted its an effective way to boost Southeast Asian tourism and that many monks from both nations use the route to visit Sarnath and Bodh Gaya, other just couldn’t stop laughing about the analogy.

Sample these below.

😂😂from Self. Gratification to salvation…. — Madhumalti (@Madhumalti5) December 21, 2018

Earlier: 100 chuhe khake billi haj ko chali Now: Indigo starts direct flight from Bangkok to Varanasi 😋 — Rajdeep Saluja (@SalujaRajdeep) December 21, 2018

Actually, first take a quick dip to cancel out future sins and then board the flight to Bangkok — Prosenjit Datta (@ProsaicView) December 21, 2018

Stairway to heaven? Depends on which angle you take ;) https://t.co/qCPJvx1vYH — Nikhil (@Nikhil1286) December 21, 2018

And they charge higher for return flight. Subtly asking you not to return. — Manoj K Arora (@Arora1K) December 21, 2018

Indigo starting flights between Varanasi & Bangkok, means now one can wash their sins & be ready to make some more sins. — Nikhil (@nerdycappuccino) December 21, 2018

Very well said @connectgurmeet humare paap ka prayaschit to #bangkok jaake hi hoga https://t.co/FWf7XN93I5 — Mandar (@mandarsilam) December 20, 2018

No surprise Bangkok to Varanasi is costlier pic.twitter.com/nNecGGjsSs — Adi Hindu (@AdiHindu1982) December 21, 2018

Prayaschit is expensive than paap — Himanshu Singh (@himanshu13singh) December 21, 2018

Great presence of mind…who says @IndiGo6E isn’t ahead on the game… They listen to their customers and read their minds as well! pic.twitter.com/irUPAivc3j — H R S (@message_HRS) December 20, 2018

This is called yin and yang philosophy — Prof. Dr. Swapna (@drswapnapatker) December 20, 2018

We can make out the number of Paapis are increasing daily that made indigo start a daily flight… — Gaurav Chowdhary (@GC_Chowdhary) December 20, 2018