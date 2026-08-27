Indian family brings theplas, dhoklas, on IndiGo flight, turns cabin into ‘wedding buffet’

An IndiGo flight turned into an impromptu family get-together for one group, with homemade snacks, shared meals and even a little nail art along the way. A video of the unusual in-flight gathering has gone viral on social media, triggering debate on public etiquette online.

The clip shows several members of the family bringing out disposable plates and laying out a spread of homemade food. Samosas, dhoklas, theplas, namkeen and different condiments were served as the group settled down to eat together during the flight.

One woman can be seen distributing plates and serving the food, while others begin eating. Meanwhile, some of the girls appear to have their own activity going on, putting on press-on nails as the family enjoys the meal.

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At one point, some members of the group can also be seen walking through the cabin with their food.

The family, however, did make an effort to clean up afterwards. Towards the end of the video, the woman who had been serving the food collects the used plates and other waste and puts it into a large garbage bag.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeshvi (@theloquaciousgrinch)

The viral in-flight lunch quickly became a topic of debate, with several social media users questioning whether such a large meal was appropriate on a flight.

“Carrying home food on a flight is not the problem. But turning the airplane into a wedding buffet with 40 people eating and distributing food, and then proudly saying, “We cleaned everything,” is honestly not something to boast about. A plane is a shared public space, not a dining hall. Cleaning afterwards doesn’t replace basic civic sense and respect for the place. What’s more surprising is that people are celebrating such videos instead of calling them out. We are not being “desi” or fun—we are mocking ourselves by showing a complete lack of public etiquette,” wrote a user.

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Another user questioned the need to make the gathering such a spectacle. “So proud to film and thinks it is an achievement. Us Indians will never beat Civic Sense allegations. @indigo.6e allowed this? Whateven is this,” the person wrote.

“I would understand packing a simple sandwich for each person with a packet of chips, but this is an entire buffet!” commented a third person.

The passenger, Yeshvi, who posted the clip, later responded to the criticism with another video, defending the family and insisting that they had not disrupted other passengers. She wrote, “Girl, where is the ruckus, where is the mess? We’re all quietly seated enjoying our lunch (after missing breakfast), wrapped it all up in 20 mins then my mom walked around with a bag to collect everyone’s trash.@indigo.6e staff was not bothered once, and we made sure to keep the aisles clear.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeshvi (@theloquaciousgrinch)

Her explanation, however, did little to settle the debate.

“The longest domestic travel in India is 3 hours 35 minutes and average duration is 1.5 hours to 2 hours. Why do people really have to create chaos while they could just eat before or after the flight?” wrote one individual.

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Another raised concerns about the smell of the food and how it could affect fellow passengers, adding, “Some passengers may not like the smell, please don’t behave like it’s not your problem !!! IT IS YOUR PROBLEM!”