‘Kudos to crew’: IndiGo crew member administers first-aid to passenger on Doha-Delhi flight

A video of an IndiGo crew member administering first-aid to a passenger mid-air on a flight was posted online. The airhostess is seen applying ointment and putting a band-aid on the hand of an injured passenger reportedly on a flight from Doha to Delhi.

A man named Irfan Ansari shared the clip on December 28 on Twitter and said he recorded it while sitting at the window seat. The video comes close on the heels of another clip that involved an IndiGo crew member getting into a heated argument with a passenger.

“Dear @IndiGo6E Please reward the both cabin crew, I know its there job but the way they treated i believe our own relative also will not take care the way they did, Salute🫡, Big respect to the girls and @IndiGo6E 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💐🇮🇳💐@DGCAIndia,” Ansari wrote in the tweet.

IndiGo airline also responded to the tweet and appreciated their crew’s gesture.

“Thank you for sharing this with us and appreciating our crew, Mr Ansari. They are truly angels in the sky, providing excellent care and attention to our customers,” IndiGo wrote.

“Good job girls,” commented a user. “Kudos to crew,” said another. “Service to humanity and showering kindness for fellow beings is need of hour. We seldom see this kind of action,” shared a third.

Earlier, a video showing a heated exchange between an IndiGo crew member and a passenger had gone viral on social media. The crew member is heard saying, “I am an employee, I am not your servant” in the clip, dividing internet users.

The incident reportedly happened on an Istanbul flight to Delhi on December 16 and the airline company has apparently responded saying the issue is being looked upon. IndiGo said in a statement, “The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers traveling via a codeshare connection.”