scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

‘Kudos to crew’: IndiGo crew member administers first-aid to passenger on Doha-Delhi flight

The video comes close on the heels of another clip involving an IndiGo airline airhostess who got into a heated argument with a passenger.

IndiGo crew member helps passenger, administers first-aid, IndiGo airhostess, viral IndiGo video, airlines, flight, Doha to Delhi flight, IndiGo argument on flight, airplane, viral, trending, Indian ExpressIndiGo airline also responded to the tweet and appreciated their crew’s gesture.
Listen to this article
‘Kudos to crew’: IndiGo crew member administers first-aid to passenger on Doha-Delhi flight
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A video of an IndiGo crew member administering first-aid to a passenger mid-air on a flight was posted online. The airhostess is seen applying ointment and putting a band-aid on the hand of an injured passenger reportedly on a flight from Doha to Delhi.

A man named Irfan Ansari shared the clip on December 28 on Twitter and said he recorded it while sitting at the window seat. The video comes close on the heels of another clip that involved an IndiGo crew member getting into a heated argument with a passenger.

Also Read |‘I am not your servant’: Viral video showing heated exchange between IndiGo crew member and passenger divides netizens

“Dear @IndiGo6E Please reward the both cabin crew, I know its there job but the way they treated i believe our own relative also will not take care the way they did, Salute🫡, Big respect to the girls and @IndiGo6E 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💐🇮🇳💐@DGCAIndia,” Ansari wrote in the tweet.

Watch the clip below:

IndiGo airline also responded to the tweet and appreciated their crew’s gesture.

“Thank you for sharing this with us and appreciating our crew, Mr Ansari. They are truly angels in the sky, providing excellent care and attention to our customers,” IndiGo wrote.

“Good job girls,” commented a user. “Kudos to crew,” said another. “Service to humanity and showering kindness for fellow beings is need of hour. We seldom see this kind of action,” shared a third.

Earlier, a video showing a heated exchange between an IndiGo crew member and a passenger had gone viral on social media. The crew member is heard saying, “I am an employee, I am not your servant” in the clip, dividing internet users.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress

The incident reportedly happened on an Istanbul flight to Delhi on December 16 and the airline company has apparently responded saying the issue is being looked upon. IndiGo said in a statement, “The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers traveling via a codeshare connection.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-12-2022 at 10:06 IST
Next Story

Streetwise Kolkata: In Tanti Bagan Lane, the weavers are nowhere to be found

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close