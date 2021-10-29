IndiGo crew makes announcement in Bhojpuri, earns praise online

While in-flight announcements by the crew are mostly ignored by passengers, a pilot’s message caught the attention of the travellers on an IndiGo flight, thanks to the captain speaking in Bhojpuri. Now, the video of it is going viral and winning hearts online.

In a video captured by a passenger, an IndiGo’s captain is seen welcoming all onboard in chaste Bhojpuri, leaving passengers surprises. While Bhojpuri is widely spoken in Bihar and other states including Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, announcements in flights are usually done in Hindi along with English.

“We, the Indigo family welcome you all…captain Prateek is in cockpit…Marsi..Sonika, Yashee and Komal are in-charge of the crew,” the man is heard announcing. “The flight is not fully loaded. There is less passenger on this route due to Diwali and Chatth puja. Passengers are more on the returning route,” he went ahead to explain.

“Are you people understanding the Bhojpuri language or should I translate it in Hindi….Is my Bhojuri okay?” he asks to which the passenger recording the clip is seen showing a thumbs up.

Acknowledging that Bihar has multiple languages like Mahgim, Maithli, Thethi, the man admitted his only knows Bhojpuri hence it was his choice of language.

Watch the video here:

“Thanks @IndiGo6E for giving due recognition to ‘Bhojpuri’ an international language but neglected by all governments for several decades, not according it ‘official language’ status,” Twitter user Devendra N. Tiwari who shared the video added.

The thoughtful move by the crew left passengers and netizens delighted alike. Many hoped that it shall become a regular flights for all Bihar flights in the future.

I congratulate & felicitate @IndiGo6E for this great initiative. This is how corporate India can help preserve & promote Indian languages & culture. AND get closer to their customers-consumers. Urge others airlines, companies to take similar steps. https://t.co/Hl7driqNIi — राहुल देव Rahul Dev (@rahuldev2) October 29, 2021

Thanks to Udan, the passenger profile has rapidly changed from elite English speaking to normal vernacular. Airline crew giving instructions in vernacular languages to address this crowd will be the real success https://t.co/ekNQPHRIjA — Dibyasundar Nayak (@dibyabttb) October 29, 2021

Great job @IndiGo6E

Hope @airindiain @flyspicejet and others follow the same to celebrate our language and dilect diversity https://t.co/y93OOwqsdt — India first (@kunaldaymahyd) October 29, 2021

This made my day. ई प्रयास एकदम्मे नीमन बा!

Well done @IndiGo6E 👍🙂 https://t.co/FE3pxnCnnt — Vishal A. Singh (@Vishal_FilmBuff) October 29, 2021

@IndiGo6E बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद रउआ के की रउआ लोगिन भोजपुरी भाषा मे अपना परिचय दे तानी लोगिन, भोजपुरी समाज और बिहारी लोग रउआ के तरफ से खूबे आशीर्वाद और प्रणाम🙏🏻 Thanks @IndiGo6E for sharing your thoughts/announcement in Bhojpuri 🙏🏻 https://t.co/C3AwQG5dmB — Mook Darshak (@mook_darshakam) October 29, 2021

Yes, true that. Good job by the airlines. The languages get wings, esp Bhojpuri. It means a lot indeed. — Shillpi A Singh (@shillpiasingh) October 29, 2021

@indigo such a nice gesture ❤️

जय भोजपुरी — Rishabh🇮🇳 (@RishabhR_) October 29, 2021