Friday, October 29, 2021
IndiGo crew makes announcement in Bhojpuri, earns praise online

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 29, 2021 1:02:23 pm
indigo, indigo flight announcement, indigo bhojpuri announcement, indigo pilot bhojpuri announcement, viral flight announcements, viral videos, indian expressPeople on social media appreciated the pilot's thoughtful gesture.

While in-flight announcements by the crew are mostly ignored by passengers, a pilot’s message caught the attention of the travellers on an IndiGo flight, thanks to the captain speaking in Bhojpuri. Now, the video of it is going viral and winning hearts online.

In a video captured by a passenger, an IndiGo’s captain is seen welcoming all onboard in chaste Bhojpuri, leaving passengers surprises. While Bhojpuri is widely spoken in Bihar and other states including Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, announcements in flights are usually done in Hindi along with English.

“We, the Indigo family welcome you all…captain Prateek is in cockpit…Marsi..Sonika, Yashee and Komal are in-charge of the crew,” the man is heard announcing. “The flight is not fully loaded. There is less passenger on this route due to Diwali and Chatth puja. Passengers are more on the returning route,” he went ahead to explain.

“Are you people understanding the Bhojpuri language or should I translate it in Hindi….Is my Bhojuri okay?” he asks to which the passenger recording the clip is seen showing a thumbs up.

Acknowledging that Bihar has multiple languages like Mahgim, Maithli, Thethi, the man admitted his only knows Bhojpuri hence it was his choice of language.

Watch the video here:

“Thanks @IndiGo6E for giving due recognition to ‘Bhojpuri’ an international language but neglected by all governments for several decades, not according it ‘official language’ status,” Twitter user Devendra N. Tiwari who shared the video added.

The thoughtful move by the crew left passengers and netizens delighted alike. Many hoped that it shall become a regular flights for all Bihar flights in the future.

