IndiGo air hostess repairs traveller’s broken glasses using duct tape, nail glue: ‘He showered me with lot of blessing’

A heartwarming incident aboard an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Hyderabad has captured the internet’s attention after a cabin crew member went out of her way to help a passenger fix his broken glasses mid-air using nail glue and duct tape.
The story surfaced through a viral social media post that described how a passenger was left struggling after his spectacles suddenly snapped during the flight. Travelling alone and unable to manage properly without them, he reportedly turned to the cabin crew for assistance, expecting little more than a temporary workaround.
That’s when IndiGo flight attendant Madhavi Chiguru stepped in. Speaking to Hindustantimes.com, Chiguru said she noticed the passenger having trouble eating and drinking while trying to hold together his damaged glasses. Wanting to make the journey easier for him, she decided to help.
“Forever 6E… Happy customers = Happy day at work,” Madhavi Chiguru wrote while sharing a video of the incident and the passenger’s reaction after receiving the repaired spectacles.
In the now-viral clip, Chiguru explained that she approached the passenger after seeing him struggle during the flight. Once she realised the spectacles were completely broken, she began searching for anything that could help patch them up, even though she knew it would only be a temporary fix.
Using her own nail glue along with duct tape, she carefully repaired the frame so the passenger could comfortably get through the rest of the journey. The video later showed the relieved traveller smiling brightly as he put the glasses back on and thanked her.
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Recalling the interaction, Chiguru told Hindustantimes.com, “He also showered me with a lot of blessings while deplaning for the specs.”
She added that the gesture reflected the kind of service culture encouraged at IndiGo. “This was an example to showcase that we at Indigo offer ‘service from the heart’. And I’m always grateful for our training and management for the training standards that are always practical, and to put customers’ needs first.”
The touching moment quickly spread across social media, with users praising both Chiguru and the airline’s customer service. One person wrote, “Indigo is one of the best airlines and they give good hospitality To passenger That’s why I used to travel with only Indigo Airlines mostly.”
Another user commented, “Just for your actions I’m gonna give extra respect to every hostess from now on every time I fly.” A third added, “This small thing efforts makes passanger safe and comfortable flight!! Bravo girl.”
One particularly emotional comment read, “If someone asks for an example of going above and beyond. I will definitely show them this video. God bless you, your work ethic, and your parents.”