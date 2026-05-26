IndiGo air hostess repairs traveller’s broken glasses using duct tape, nail glue: ‘He showered me with lot of blessing’

Using her own nail glue along with duct tape, she carefully repaired the frame so the passenger could comfortably get through the rest of the journey.

A heartwarming incident aboard an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Hyderabad has captured the internet’s attention after a cabin crew member went out of her way to help a passenger fix his broken glasses mid-air using nail glue and duct tape.

The story surfaced through a viral social media post that described how a passenger was left struggling after his spectacles suddenly snapped during the flight. Travelling alone and unable to manage properly without them, he reportedly turned to the cabin crew for assistance, expecting little more than a temporary workaround.

That’s when IndiGo flight attendant Madhavi Chiguru stepped in. Speaking to Hindustantimes.com, Chiguru said she noticed the passenger having trouble eating and drinking while trying to hold together his damaged glasses. Wanting to make the journey easier for him, she decided to help.