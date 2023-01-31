IndiGo advertises poha as ‘fresh salad’, netizens are not pleased

One of the most popular breakfast dishes in India is the humble preparation of poha. The easy-to-make dish is made of flat rice flakes that are lightly tossed in oil along with onions, peanuts, and spices most commonly. Now, IndiGo Airlines has advertised a dish of poha but labelled it as a salad in a recent tweet.

The airline tweeted a photo that shows a plate of poha which is labelled as, “Fresh salads. Made today, served today”. While sharing this mislabeled picture, Indigo wrote, “Salads that are prepared and served on the same day, do try them. You’ll toss everything else away”.

This tweet soon prompted outrage from Indians.

Salads that are prepared and served on the same day, do try them. You’ll toss everything else away. #AiromaticFresh #goIndiGo https://t.co/9BuLhqnq2f pic.twitter.com/9QANRafwWl — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2023

Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “If you are talking to Indians, by no measure this is a salad- it’s “poha”. You used to sell “upma”/ “poha” ready to eat versions by mixing boiling water so far; perhaps this version is freshly prepared poha with lime juice. It’s not salad @IndiGo6E. Please get your facts correct.”

Another person wrote, “Never realised we in Bombay used to eat so much salad every morning”.

Just last week, a Malaysian restaurant faced similar outrage when they advertised a dish of papad, served with a side of pickled vegetables, as ‘Asian nachos’. The dish was priced at 27 Malaysian Ringgit, which is approximately Rs 510. It was on the menu of a Kuala Lumpur-based restaurant named Snitch by the Thieves.