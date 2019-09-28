Toggle Menu
#IndiasGotColour: Nandita Das’ music video celebrating skin colour diversity gets praise onlinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/indiasgotcolour-nandita-das-music-video-celebrating-skin-colour-diversity-gets-praise-online-6036303/

#IndiasGotColour: Nandita Das’ music video celebrating skin colour diversity gets praise online

The song is a humorous take on conventional beauty standards in our country and how it's completely dictated by the fashion and film industry.

Nandita Das, India's Got Colour, Skin Diversity, Colour discrimination, Trending, Indian express news
An array of celebrities including Radhika Apte, Ratna Pathak Shah, Suchitra Pillai, Swara Bhaskar have lent their support for the cause and made an appearance in the video.

Fair has always been considered lovely in India. With numerous advertisements veiled with colourism, women of India are constantly taught to seek fairer skin, rather than appreciating their natural skin tone. But actor-director Nandita Das has recently released a video, India’s Got Colour, which celebrates skin colour diversity.

The song with a quirky video is a humorous take on conventional beauty standards of the country and how it’s completely dictated by the fashion and film industry. Aimed at the youth of the country, the music video is a call for equality and a boost for self-esteem.

Watch the powerful video here:

The video, which is accompanied by rap-like lyrics, is a combination of various nuances related to skin colour discrimination that women encounter in their daily lives.

An array of celebrities, including Radhika Apte, Ratna Pathak Shah, Suchitra Pillai, Swara Bhaskar, have lent their support for the cause and made an appearance in the video.

Advertising

Co-produced by Mahesh Mathai and music by Ankur Tewari, the video was released on Wednesday to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Woman of Worth, an NGO Das is associated with.

The video soon garnered praises from both men and woman. Many reacted on Twitter in support of the video.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android