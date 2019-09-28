IndiasGotColour: Nandita Das’ music video celebrating skin colour diversity gets praise online

Fair has always been considered lovely in India. With numerous advertisements veiled with colourism, women of India are constantly taught to seek fairer skin, rather than appreciating their natural skin tone. But actor-director Nandita Das has recently released a video, India’s Got Colour, which celebrates skin colour diversity.

The song with a quirky video is a humorous take on conventional beauty standards of the country and how it’s completely dictated by the fashion and film industry. Aimed at the youth of the country, the music video is a call for equality and a boost for self-esteem.

Watch the powerful video here:

The video, which is accompanied by rap-like lyrics, is a combination of various nuances related to skin colour discrimination that women encounter in their daily lives.

An array of celebrities, including Radhika Apte, Ratna Pathak Shah, Suchitra Pillai, Swara Bhaskar, have lent their support for the cause and made an appearance in the video.

Co-produced by Mahesh Mathai and music by Ankur Tewari, the video was released on Wednesday to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Woman of Worth, an NGO Das is associated with.

The video soon garnered praises from both men and woman. Many reacted on Twitter in support of the video.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Loved how the #IndiasGotColour video brings us a rap song with a message! Very well done! — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 25, 2019

In India there is no difference all are equal…Each colour deserve to be adored not ignored #IndiasGotColour — Maahi (@maahiji007) September 25, 2019

Colour of humanity is always upper than skin colour. India is beautiful because we don’t judge anyone of basis of colour. #IndiasGotColour#IndiasGotColour https://t.co/J5qFeKd5Yu — Shantanu Rathi (@ShantanuRathi2) September 25, 2019

Only 1 skin color is monotonous, luckily we indians have more diversity of beautiful skin tones than a rainbow 🤗 #IndiasGotColour — Roma (@yinwoman_) September 25, 2019

We are different in so many ways, be it in the flavors we relish, the festivals we enjoy and even in the skin tones we all have. And we are all beautiful we are in our own ways. #IndiasGotColour — Rain Of Happiness (@sh_varsha) September 25, 2019

A very beautiful way to spread love and respect the diversity and our identity. #IndiasGotColour — bitu. #20xZoom (@Iam__Bitu) September 25, 2019