India’s Sumit Nagal win hearts with his game against Roger Federer at US Open

India’s Sumit Nagal won many hearts on Tuesday with his performance against Roger Federer at the US Open. The 22-year old made a spectacular Grand Slam debut at the US Open when he went on to win the first set against the World number 3 and 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer.

With this game, Nagal, who is also the former junior Wimbledon champion, became the first Indian player to take the first set against Federer in the history of tennis. Though defeated, netizens flooded social media with congratulatory tweets, praising the World No. 190 for his game. “It doesn’t matter you won or lost but you’ve already won a billion of hearts by achieving a grand slam milestone and that too against Federer,” read one of the many comments for Nagal.

The dream’s c̶u̶t̶ ̶s̶h̶o̶r̶t̶ just begun! 😍 Sumit Nagal may have lost the match, but he’s sure won Federer’s respect along with winning hearts with a spirited performance!#Fegal #USOpen #SlamOfSurprises https://t.co/vhkXqQbkBV — Subodha Kumar (@IamSubodha) August 27, 2019

Nice evening session at the #USOpen – terrific performances by Serena Williams and Roger Federer. Props to Sumit Nagal, who gave Roger a good match, especially in the 1st set. #tennis — The Kay Hay (@KayHaywood2) August 27, 2019

What a debut performance!! It doesn’t matter you won or lost but you’ve already won a billion of hearts by achieving a grandslam milestone and that too against Federer.#SumitNagal #USOpen #USOpen2019 pic.twitter.com/3PoGF0lrlR — Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) August 27, 2019