India’s Sumit Nagal win hearts with his game against Roger Federer at US Open

With this game former junior Wimbledon champion, Nagal became the first Indian player to take the first set against Federer in the history of tennis.

India’s Sumit Nagal won many hearts on Tuesday with his performance against Roger Federer at the US Open. The 22-year old made a spectacular Grand Slam debut at the US Open when he went on to win the first set against the World number 3 and 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer.

With this game, Nagal, who is also the former junior Wimbledon champion, became the first Indian player to take the first set against Federer in the history of tennis. Though defeated, netizens flooded social media with congratulatory tweets, praising the World No. 190 for his game. “It doesn’t matter you won or lost but you’ve already won a billion of hearts by achieving a grand slam milestone and that too against Federer,” read one of the many comments for Nagal.

