India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain’

Rohtash Khileri said he had to remain on the summit completely alone, as the conditions were too severe for anyone else to endure.

Describing the hostile environment, Khileri added that winds were blowing at 50–60 km/h, temperatures had plunged to –40°C

Mountaineer Rohtash Khileri has made history by becoming the first person in the world to spend 24 hours on Mount Elbrus, Europe’s highest peak, without oxygen support in a feat that has drawn widespread admiration after he shared it on social media.

Rising 18,510 feet above sea level in Russia’s Caucasus range, Mount Elbrus is Europe’s tallest mountain and one of the famed Seven Summits. Known for its massive glaciers, brutal winds and extreme cold, the peak poses serious risks even to seasoned climbers, making Khileri’s achievement all the more remarkable.

Sharing the moment on X, Khileri described the milestone as the result of eight years of persistence and sacrifice. “WORLD RECORD | First human to stay 24 hours on Europe’s highest peak, without oxygen. ‘24 Hours on the Top of Europe!’ Ye post likhna aasaan nahi hai… kyunki isme 8 saal ka dard, intezaar aur ek pagalpan bhara sapna juda hai (Writing this post is not easy because it carries eight years of pain, waiting and a mad dream),” he wrote.

Khileri said he had to remain on the summit completely alone, as the conditions were too severe for anyone else to endure. “Main akela hi climb kiya aur akela ruka. Is haddi todne wali thand mein koi bhi mere saath rukne ko taiyar nahi tha (I climbed alone and stayed alone. In this bone-breaking cold, no one was willing to stay with me),” he said.

Describing the hostile environment, he added that winds were blowing at 50–60 km/h, temperatures had plunged to –40°C, and the wind chill dropped below –50°C.

Khileri said his achievement was the result of years of perseverance, noting that several attempts since 2018 had to be abandoned due to sudden weather changes or emergency situations.

The journey also came at a high physical cost. In his post, Khileri spoke about suffering severe frostbite during earlier expeditions, resulting in permanent damage. “Frostbite mein meri do ungliyan chali gayi, lekin mera sapna nahi toota (I lost two fingers to frostbite, but my dream did not break),” he wrote.

Calling the 24-hour summit stay the toughest challenge of his life, Khileri credited his training for Mount Everest, and the support he received over the years for helping him push through.

Along with his post, he shared a video from the summit showing the Indian tricolour fluttering violently amid snow and roaring winds. As he begins his descent in the clip, he cautions that conditions are worsening, with his eyebrows and moustache visibly frozen.

The post quickly gained traction, with many users praising his grit and resilience.

One comment read, “That’s not just climbing, that’s conquering limits.”

Another wrote, “Rohtash apne is karname se ye siddha kiya ki junoon aur zid mein hum sabse aage nikalne ka jazba rakhte hain. Jai Hind (Through this feat, Rohtash proved that passion and determination can push us ahead of everyone else. Jai Hind).”

 

