India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain’

Describing the hostile environment, Khileri added that winds were blowing at 50–60 km/h, temperatures had plunged to –40°C

Mountaineer Rohtash Khileri has made history by becoming the first person in the world to spend 24 hours on Mount Elbrus, Europe’s highest peak, without oxygen support in a feat that has drawn widespread admiration after he shared it on social media.

Rising 18,510 feet above sea level in Russia’s Caucasus range, Mount Elbrus is Europe’s tallest mountain and one of the famed Seven Summits. Known for its massive glaciers, brutal winds and extreme cold, the peak poses serious risks even to seasoned climbers, making Khileri’s achievement all the more remarkable.

Sharing the moment on X, Khileri described the milestone as the result of eight years of persistence and sacrifice. “WORLD RECORD | First human to stay 24 hours on Europe’s highest peak, without oxygen. ‘24 Hours on the Top of Europe!’ Ye post likhna aasaan nahi hai… kyunki isme 8 saal ka dard, intezaar aur ek pagalpan bhara sapna juda hai (Writing this post is not easy because it carries eight years of pain, waiting and a mad dream),” he wrote.