Friday, Feb 10, 2023
India’s NDRF personnel rescue 6-year-old girl stuck under debris in Turkey’s Gaziantep city

Amidst the grim time in Turkey and Syria, videos of children being rescued have brought hope.

NDRF personnel rescue 6-year-old girl stuck under debris in Turkey’s Gaziantep cityIndia had sent its rescue and medical teams, including an Army medical team and NDRF personnel, to the quack-hit country.
The massive earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday have unleashed a catastrophe with the death toll crossing 20,000. Amid the humanitarian crisis, rescuers, including from India, are searching under the rubble to look for survivors.

India had sent its rescue and medical teams, including an Army medical team and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, to the quack-hit country. The NDRF personnel successfully pulled out a 6-year-old girl yesterday in Gaziantep’s Nurdagi city. The Twitter account of the spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs posted a 10-second video of the rescue operation.

Also Read |‘Heartbreaking’: Newborn baby connected to mother’s umbilical cord rescued from rubble in Syria

“Standing with Türkiye in this natural calamity. India’s @NDRFHQ is carrying out rescue and relief operations at ground zero. Team IND-11 successfully retrieved a 6 years old girl from Nurdagi, Gaziantep today,” it said.

Watch the video below:

“Well done bravehearts of NDRF. Bringing some joy in the hearts of sad people. Keep doing great job and take care of yourself. Bharat maata ki Jai,” commented a user. “Good job. God bless you all abundantly with success in saving many more lifes,” said another.

Amidst the grim time in Turkey and Syria, videos of children being rescued have brought hope. The White Helmets, a volunteer group officially known as Syria Civil Defence, has shared a clip of a child becoming overwhelmed with joy after being pulled out from the debris of what once was his house in Armanaz village in Syria.

Earlier, a moving photograph of a seven-year-old girl shielding her little brother’s head while they remained stuck under rubble in the aftermath of the earthquake melted hearts online. UN representative Mohamad Safa, who shared the photo on Twitter, noted that the duo stayed under the rubble for 17 hours and made it out safely.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 09:32 IST
