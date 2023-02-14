scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
This tweet about guessing a meal’s origins has highlighted India’s culinary similarities

The confluence of various cultures has resulted in the morphing of culinary traditions in various parts of India.

Mangalorean cuisine
Food comprises a major part of Indian culture. While there is a wide variety of dishes across regions in the country, over the years many cultures have merged their culinary practices with others as a part of gradual assimilation. This often means some of the dishes or cooking techniques have become common across regions.

An example of this was recently seen on Twitter when a user tweeted asking people to guess the origins of a meal had people pointing out the pan-India commonalities of many food items.

On Monday, a Twitter user Madhura Rao (@madhurarrao) shared a picture of a meal and wrote, “Looking at this picture, can you guess which part of India I’m currently in? :))”.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “The leaf envelope in Bengal would be Machher Paturi (fish baked in leaf) and in Maharashtra/Gujarat patrani machhi”. Another person guessed, “‘कुरडई’ (white one) and ‘पातोळ्या’ (in a turmeric leaf) from Konkan, Maharashtra?”.

In a closer guess, a Twitter user remarked, “This looks very close to idiyappam from Kerala, but it could be a variant from another state”.

These guesses highlighted how despite the diversity of food and eating habits, there are many similar features that transcend state boundaries.

In a follow-up tweet, Rao revealed the correct answer and wrote, “Mangalore it is! On the plate you see muudo (rice cake steamed in screw pine leaves), shevai (rice noodles), chicken sukka (stir fried chicken with lots of fresh coconut and spices), and a coriander based chicken curry. Hell of a welcome meal, this one :’)”.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 12:18 IST
