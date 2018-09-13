Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
India’s 102-year-old female athlete wins gold medal at World Masters Athletics Championships; Twitterati cheer

This is not the first time she has won the medal. Last year, Man Kaur won 100m gold at the World Masters Games at Auckland, New Zealand.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 13, 2018 4:50:45 pm
india's oldest athlete, india's oldest female athlete, milind suman, oldest woman, oldest indian woman, World Masters Games, 100m gold, man kaur, man kaur 101 years gold, oldest 100m winner, oldest sports, oldest athletics winner, patiala marathon, indian express news, sports news, athletics news While many athletes start their career early, Man Kaur started hers at the age of 93. (Source: Milind Usha Soman/Twitter)
Age is just a number, a quote quite clearly proven by India’s oldest female athlete Man Kaur. Hailing from Patiala, Punjab, the 102-year-old athlete made the country proud by winning a gold medal at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Malaga, Spain. Kaur won the 200 m race medal in the age group of 100 – 104. According to History Tv 18, Kaur started her career at the age of 93. She was encouraged and motivated by her 78-year-old son Guru Dev, who is also a participant of the World Masters game, that is considered as an Olympics for senior citizens.

A video shared by History Tv 18, features Kaur sharing intricate details of her life and how she turned towards athletics. Her sons said she did not have any health problems. “When she ran for the first time, she completed a 100 metres track in one minute and on second,” her son told the channel.

Kaur’s win has been hailed by many on social media, including former actor and supermodel Milind Soman, who tweeted about the athlete’s win.

This is not the first time she has won the medal. Last year, Kaur won 100m gold at the World Masters Games. in Auckland, New Zealand.

