India’s 102-year-old female athlete wins gold medal at World Masters Athletics Championships; Twitterati cheer

While many athletes start their career early, Man Kaur started hers at the age of 93. (Source: Milind Usha Soman/Twitter) While many athletes start their career early, Man Kaur started hers at the age of 93. (Source: Milind Usha Soman/Twitter)

Age is just a number, a quote quite clearly proven by India’s oldest female athlete Man Kaur. Hailing from Patiala, Punjab, the 102-year-old athlete made the country proud by winning a gold medal at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Malaga, Spain. Kaur won the 200 m race medal in the age group of 100 – 104. According to History Tv 18, Kaur started her career at the age of 93. She was encouraged and motivated by her 78-year-old son Guru Dev, who is also a participant of the World Masters game, that is considered as an Olympics for senior citizens.

A proud moment for India! Mann Kaur, India’s oldest female athlete, wins the 200m Gold Medal in the age group of 100 – 104 at the World Masters Athletics Championships. Watch this video to know more about her age-defying achievements. #OMGIndia pic.twitter.com/CMrNnqWRiv — HISTORY TV18 (@HISTORYTV18) September 11, 2018

A video shared by History Tv 18, features Kaur sharing intricate details of her life and how she turned towards athletics. Her sons said she did not have any health problems. “When she ran for the first time, she completed a 100 metres track in one minute and on second,” her son told the channel.

Kaur’s win has been hailed by many on social media, including former actor and supermodel Milind Soman, who tweeted about the athlete’s win.

LOOK AT THAT SMILE !!! Man Kaur from India wins the 200m GOLD in the World Masters Athletics #WMAMalaga2018. Age group 100- 104 years!!

What a privilege for every person in the world to see her in action and to share her joy 😊😊#PinkathonFOREVER pic.twitter.com/hDvWc3EVVf — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) September 11, 2018

That bib of category must be the one of the rarest! Its inspiring not only for Indian women but also for all from the universe! — kranti salvi (@krantis) September 12, 2018

Incredible 👏🏽 😊 more power to her and all others who believes in themselves ❤️. — Jay Shankar (@JJustJazzy) September 11, 2018

Such an inspiration.!!! But how? Was her parents also like her?? and because she is so enthusiastic and energetic. — Rajdeep Gajare (@rajdeep_gajare) September 11, 2018

This is not the first time she has won the medal. Last year, Kaur won 100m gold at the World Masters Games. in Auckland, New Zealand.

Amazing 101 year old completing the 100m @WMG2017 #WMG2017 pic.twitter.com/wUEcPHThv0 — Wɐʎuǝ Qnǝpןǝʎ (@UUJQ) April 23, 2017

