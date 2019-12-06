‘Who is Pinchai?’: Indians poke fun at financial daily after it gets Sundar Pichai’s name wrong

Many suggested that the newspaper should have Googled Pichai’s name for the correct spelling. Many suggested that the newspaper should have Googled Pichai’s name for the correct spelling.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai took charge as CEO of holding company Alphabet after Google’s co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from their managerial roles. The news made headlines globally, but one daily misspelt the new CEO’s name as “Pinchai”. Something, the eagle-eyed Indians cheering for him on social media weren’t happy about.

In their front page on Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal got Pichai’s name wrong. Below the headline, the text read, “Page and Brin handover management of search giant’s parent, Alphabet, to Pinchai”.

Take an early look at the front page of The Wall Street Journal https://t.co/1APTzb26C1 pic.twitter.com/qZdqj6JSCr — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 4, 2019

A screenshot of the front page of the financial daily – along with a tweet by the newspaper – did the rounds of social media. Many said the paper should have Googled his name, while others thought it was “disrespectful” and slammed the daily for their “ignorance”.

It makes me feel slightly better about a newspaper here captioning my pic Kinral Minral. If Wall Street Journal can get Sundar Pichai’s name wrong…. https://t.co/HQVoldAOTh — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) December 5, 2019

Which newspaper made this spelling error of Sundar Pichai’s name in the headlines ? This is a paper which Pichai has said that he reads everyday the print edition with his morning cup of tea. pic.twitter.com/bbOho1CZ5C — IndiaBusinessQuiz (@go_mohan) December 5, 2019

Horrible @WSJ – calling @sundarpichai a low key company veteran in your opening statement and spelling his name wrong on the front page!!!! #google #alphabet https://t.co/yXvcxxK0kI pic.twitter.com/dULxxyAkb3 — Karthik Raja (@TheKarthikRaja) December 5, 2019

“Pinchai”? Your well-paid editorial staff can definitely do better than that :). — Anurag Mairal (@mairal) December 5, 2019

Hey @WSJ, you know, you can also use Google to google the correct spelling of @sundarpichai. https://t.co/u2jAaedgYl — Subrahmanyam KVJ (@SuB8u) December 4, 2019

The @wsj appears to have a real problem with @sundarpichai‘s name. This is really ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/xmKPaG2jMC — Raju Narisetti (@raju) December 4, 2019

If only WSJ had Googled his name… — R.V. Rao (@RvrBom) December 4, 2019

The development must have pinched the dolts at WSJ 😂 — Madhusudan🇮🇳 (@Madhusudanan99) December 4, 2019

Blame it on autocorrect? — v e n k y (@beeraaaaa_) December 4, 2019

Don’t worry.. they’re known for their ignorance.. — Chauhan (@Vibhay_) December 4, 2019

The 47-year-old IIT Kharagpur graduate, who has been at Google for the last 15 years, rose to prominence while leading the development of the company’s Chrome browser. He later led product development and engineering across all of Google’s services for a year before bagging the CEO position, and oversight of Google’s advertising and cloud computing business.

