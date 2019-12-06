Follow Us:
‘Who is Pinchai?’: Indians poke fun at financial daily after it gets Sundar Pichai’s name wrong

In their front page on Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal got Sundar Pichai's name wrong and Indians weren't pleased about it.

Updated: December 6, 2019
sundar pichai, wall streeet journal, wsj gets pichai spelling wrong, wsj sundar pichai wrong name, viral news, sundar pichai alphabet ceo, tech news, indian express Many suggested that the newspaper should have Googled Pichai’s name for the correct spelling.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai took charge as CEO of holding company Alphabet after Google’s co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from their managerial roles. The news made headlines globally, but one daily misspelt the new CEO’s name as “Pinchai”. Something, the eagle-eyed Indians cheering for him on social media weren’t happy about.

In their front page on Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal got Pichai’s name wrong. Below the headline, the text read, “Page and Brin handover management of search giant’s parent, Alphabet, to Pinchai”.

A screenshot of the front page of the financial daily – along with a tweet by the newspaper – did the rounds of social media. Many said the paper should have Googled his name, while others thought it was “disrespectful” and slammed the daily for their “ignorance”.

The 47-year-old IIT Kharagpur graduate, who has been at Google for the last 15 years, rose to prominence while leading the development of the company’s Chrome browser. He later led product development and engineering across all of Google’s services for a year before bagging the CEO position, and oversight of Google’s advertising and cloud computing business.

