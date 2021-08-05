Netizens hail wrestler Ravi Dahiya’s Tokyo feat, say ‘shine of this silver is equal to gold’

Netizens heaped glowing praises on wrestler Ravi Dahiya who settled for a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics after losing the men’s freestyle 57kg title clash. Despite his loss, Dahiya was widely praised for his fighting spirit and tenacity displayed during the Olympics.

India have won five medals—two silver and three bronze— so far, following Dahiya’s feat.

There were expectations that the 23-year-old Dahiya would become India’s youngest Olympic champion but his Russian rival Zavur Uguev defended well to win the summit clash 7-4.

Dahiya turned heads after he stormed into the final following his sensational performance in the semifinal, which will go down as one of the great moments in Olympics wrestling.

Although he failed to win the final clash, it didn’t stop the netizens from hailing his riveting performance

Here’s a look at the some of the reactions:

Lion hearted effort by #RaviKumarDahiya. He lost the gold but won our hearts. Silver for India! — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 5, 2021

A #Silver medal to put a silver lining on his #Olympics debut! Congratulations to #RaviKumarDahiya on a gritty performance in just his first Olympics participation to give India our 5th medal. Making the nation proud…more wins surely on the way. #ShineLikeSilver — Arun Misra (@CEO_HZL) August 5, 2021

This young Nahri boy comes from the home of Champions and has certainly made all of Haryana and India proud!! This #Silver is no less than a Gold!!

What a brilliant performance it was #RaviKumarDahiya !#Olympics #Wrestling #Tokyo2020 — Sajjan Jindal (@sajjanjindal) August 5, 2021

Congratulations to Ravi Kumar Dahiya for a glittering Silver medal. You might have missed out on the elusive gold, but you’ve made the entire nation proud. 🇮🇳 #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India #TeamIndia #Wrestling #OlympicGames #India pic.twitter.com/T5iENKixxL — CoviBuddy Srijan (@srijanpalsingh) August 5, 2021

Thank you so much Sir🙏🏼

Thank you for your sacrifice and efforts 🙏🏼

This 🥈is not lesser than any Gold as we know how precious is this for us.

Your performance has actually lifted 🇮🇳 in every heart of an Indian

Thank you so much #RaviKumarDahiya

You really won the hearts! pic.twitter.com/qwFfayQtTr — Samuel Shine Soans (@imShineSoans) August 5, 2021

Proud moment for india 🇮🇳🇮🇳

Losing to a world no 1 player is not so bad. Well done champ 🥈💥

Making a silver on Olympic debut is so great .

What more can be for a perfect day!!#BronzeMedal and #Silver #Olympicsindia #Silver #Wrestling #IndiaAtOlympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/OFhKQKHJM7 — Niloy Dey (@iamnldey) August 5, 2021