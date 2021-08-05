scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 05, 2021
Netizens hail wrestler Ravi Dahiya’s Tokyo feat, say ‘shine of this silver is equal to gold’

There were expectations that the 23-year-old Ravi Dahiya would become India's youngest Olympic champion but his Russian rival Zavur Uguev defended well to win the summit clash 7-4. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi
Updated: August 5, 2021 8:17:57 pm
Netizens heaped glowing praises on wrestler Ravi Dahiya who settled for a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics after losing the men’s freestyle 57kg title clash. Despite his loss, Dahiya was widely praised for his fighting spirit and tenacity displayed during the Olympics.

India have won five medals—two silver and three bronze— so far, following Dahiya’s feat.

There were expectations that the 23-year-old Dahiya would become India’s youngest Olympic champion but his Russian rival Zavur Uguev defended well to win the summit clash 7-4.

Dahiya turned heads after he stormed into the final following his sensational performance in the semifinal, which will go down as one of the great moments in Olympics wrestling.

Although he failed to win the final clash, it didn’t stop the netizens from hailing his riveting performance

Here’s a look at the some of the reactions:

