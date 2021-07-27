‘Long overdue’: Indians celebrate as Dholavira gets UNESCO World Heritage tag

The Harappan-era city in Gujarat is one of the most remarkable and well-preserved urban settlements in South Asia.

Dholavira, the Harappan City in the Rann of Kutch, has been inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, making it the “40th treasure” in India to earn the special recognition. The news has created a huge buzz online, with Dholavira dominating trends on social media.

Discovered in 1968, the site is known for its unique characteristics, such as its water management system, multi-layered defensive mechanisms, extensive use of stone in construction and special burial structures, UNESCO stated while including it in its special list.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Culture, India submitted the nomination for Dholavira to the World Heritage Centre in January, 2020. The site was on the UNESCO’s tentative list since 2014.

Along with Gujarat’s Dholavira, Rudreswara/Ramappa Temple in Telangana was also inscribed in the list during the 44th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Fuzhou, China.

“While the Harappan city of Dholavira has borne witness to the entire trajectory of the rise and fall of an early civilization of humankind, the Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple stands as an outstanding marvel of the Kakatiyan culture. Both sites make great contributions to the shared heritage of humanity,” Eric Falt, UNESCO New Delhi Director, said in a statement.

After the news broke, people on social media were thrilled by the announcement. Many said that it should have been included in the World Heritage List long ago, while a few pointed out that studies must be conducted to learn more about Dholavira’s unique, ancient features.

this is hugely important, well done; difficult to access but so important in The History of India https://t.co/EsvqTeFWQo — Aline Dobbie (@AlineDobbie) July 27, 2021

UNESCO has finally started seeing beyond mausoleum’s and elite residential areas in India. Glad the ancient’s are being recognized as global heritage. This is the same port that once fed the real West. https://t.co/dj8xaMfzuI — Dr. Chaitanya GIRI 🇮🇳 (@girichaitanya19) July 27, 2021

Almost screamed because I’ve spent SO MUCH time here. Incredibly proud! 🎉🪅 https://t.co/lnb3VBfcdJ — Nayanika (@TheSourIndian) July 27, 2021

Dholavira, an IVC Site in Gujarat has been inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site. It’s the second Indian site to get the tag this week 🎊🎊 https://t.co/WNuMEtJpqh — Anshul Mishra (अंशुल मिश्रा) (@anshulmishra95) July 27, 2021

Oh wow. The @UNESCO has declared a Harappan city as a World Heritage site. Wow. What a gripping news. If Harappan ruins are not worthy of being heritage sites then what even is happening in the world. Why these people keep promoting mediocrity as visionary is beyond me. https://t.co/TkmUNiiT4s — Later-Vader (@jacquesmugatu) July 27, 2021

Exactly… It was long overdue… This will spread more awareness and ensure better upkeep of this historic sight.. — Quizmumbai (@QuizMumbai) July 27, 2021

Amazing drainage system this culture created. Many unknown secrets we should deeply examine to contain flood situation. If examined closely by @ASIGoI may contain solution to flood ravaged cities in the world. — krajiv68 (@krajiv681) July 27, 2021

Ancient harappan city a much deserved place in Unesco heritage list. Unfortunately majority of harappan cities are in Pakistan and Afghanistan https://t.co/Uz2giM9lRZ — Raghuram Sarabu (@raghuramsarabu) July 27, 2021

Ramappa and now dholavira.

India is becoming a hub of historical and cultural jewels.

Thanks UNESCO https://t.co/LGOzfRFYFR — Shivam Mishra (@SHIVAMBHU070) July 27, 2021

Finally!!! The ignored Harappan city will now receive its much deserved attention.#India #WorldHeritage https://t.co/t8Yj7qjOAf — Elliot (@anxietyprime09) July 27, 2021

The Harappan-era city comprises two parts: a walled city and a cemetery to the west of the city. “The walled city consists of a fortified Castle with attached fortified Bailey and Ceremonial Ground, and a fortified Middle Town and a Lower Town. A series of reservoirs are found to the east and south of the Citadel. The great majority of the burials in the Cemetery are memorial in nature,” the Ministry of Culture said.

With these new entries, India has 40 world heritage properties overall, which includes 32 cultural, 7 natural and one mixed property.