Tuesday, July 27, 2021
‘Long overdue’: Indians celebrate as Dholavira gets UNESCO World Heritage tag

The Ministry of Culture had submitted the nomination for Dholavira to the World Heritage Centre in January, 2020. The site was on the UNESCO’s tentative list since 2014.

New Delhi
Updated: July 27, 2021 8:01:26 pm
Dholavira, Dholavira unesco tag, Dholavira harappan city, indian indus valley civilisation sites, unesco, unesco heritage list, india unesco heritage sites, indian expressThe Harappan-era city in Gujarat is one of the most remarkable and well-preserved urban settlements in South Asia.

Dholavira, the Harappan City in the Rann of Kutch, has been inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, making it the “40th treasure” in India to earn the special recognition. The news has created a huge buzz online, with Dholavira dominating trends on social media.

Discovered in 1968, the site is known for its unique characteristics, such as its water management system, multi-layered defensive mechanisms, extensive use of stone in construction and special burial structures, UNESCO stated while including it in its special list.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Culture, India submitted the nomination for Dholavira to the World Heritage Centre in January, 2020. The site was on the UNESCO’s tentative list since 2014.

Along with Gujarat’s Dholavira, Rudreswara/Ramappa Temple in Telangana was also inscribed in the list during the 44th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Fuzhou, China.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“While the Harappan city of Dholavira has borne witness to the entire trajectory of the rise and fall of an early civilization of humankind, the Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple stands as an outstanding marvel of the Kakatiyan culture. Both sites make great contributions to the shared heritage of humanity,” Eric Falt, UNESCO New Delhi Director, said in a statement.

After the news broke, people on social media were thrilled by the announcement. Many said that it should have been included in the World Heritage List long ago, while a few pointed out that studies must be conducted to learn more about Dholavira’s unique, ancient features.

The Harappan-era city comprises two parts: a walled city and a cemetery to the west of the city. “The walled city consists of a fortified Castle with attached fortified Bailey and Ceremonial Ground, and a fortified Middle Town and a Lower Town. A series of reservoirs are found to the east and south of the Citadel. The great majority of the burials in the Cemetery are memorial in nature,” the Ministry of Culture said.

With these new entries, India has 40 world heritage properties overall, which includes 32 cultural, 7 natural and one mixed property.

