‘A culinary crime has been committed’: Indians are miffed by ‘Asian nachos’

People in India who grew up eating papad, a crunchy paper-thin dish made by frying or dry heating flour, are used to getting it for free at food joints. Within this context, a tweet that shows a restaurant selling papads as ‘Asian Nachos’ is going viral.

The tweet sharing a picture from a menu that shows a plate of papads served with a side of pickled vegetables has gathered over 9,000 likes since it was posted on Sunday. As per the picture, the dish named ‘Asian Nachos’ was priced at 27 Malaysian Ringgit, which is approximately Rs 510.

In the comments, some people found out that the dish was from a popular Malaysian restaurant named Snitch by the Thieves. It is located in Kuala Lumpur.

A culinary crime has been committed

Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “I wonder if they’ll call “moong ka papad” as black dotted nachos? And I’m pretty satisfied with the 2rs papad which i get with masala powder can’t afford the 27 dollars lol”. Another person said, “And how much is each portion going for? I am guessing 200% profit per plate as popadums are cheap. It’s a nice racket! 😂😂😂😂😂”.

This is not the only time people have called out restaurants for selling things at exorbitant prices. Just a few days ago, Starbucks was trolled for advertising a cup of filter coffee priced as Rs 290 as “Ajji approved” (Grandmother approved).