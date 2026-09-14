Indian YouTuber’s phone stolen in San Francisco: How cops recovered it in minutes

Indian YouTuber Anshu Bisht, known for his gaming channel GamerFleet, said his phone was stolen in San Francisco, but the police detained the suspect and found the device.
In an Instagram Reel, Bisht said someone stole his phone while he was eating at a Burger King outlet. He had briefly left his table to collect his order when an unidentified man picked up the phone and left on a scooter.
Security camera footage Bisht shared showed the man taking the phone and putting it in his underwear before riding away.
Bisht tracked the phone using another device. However, he said he did not want to approach the suspect himself because he was worried about his safety.
He then called 911 and shared the phone’s location with the police. Officers from the Colma Police Department arrived within minutes and detained the suspect.
The YouTuber said several police vehicles arrived at the scene and that officers appeared to recognise the suspect. An officer also told Bisht not to hesitate to call the police if he ever feels unsafe.
The YouTuber thanked the police for their quick response and for helping him recover his phone.
However, Bisht said he was still reluctant to use the device after seeing what happened to it. He joked that he had thrown away the phone cover and cleaned the phone, but could not stop thinking about the suspect putting it inside his underwear.
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The video has since gone viral, with several users comparing the police’s quick response in India.
“This is what police is for. That’s the difference. These guys make sure we all feel safe and comfortable. On the other hand, in our nation (folded hands emoji),” a user wrote.
“Indian police said it’s AI,” another user commented.
“And here my phone was stolen 3 years ago and the police are still finding my mobile,” a third user reacted.