Indian YouTuber’s phone stolen in San Francisco: How cops recovered it in minutes

Security camera footage the Indian YouTuber shared showed the man taking the phone and putting it inside his underwear before riding away.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiSep 14, 2026 09:53 AM IST
Indian YouTuber phone stolen in San FranciscoThe YouTuber tracked the phone using another device (Photo: @gamerfleetog/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Indian YouTuber Anshu Bisht, known for his gaming channel GamerFleet, said his phone was stolen in San Francisco, but the police detained the suspect and found the device.

In an Instagram Reel, Bisht said someone stole his phone while he was eating at a Burger King outlet. He had briefly left his table to collect his order when an unidentified man picked up the phone and left on a scooter.

Security camera footage Bisht shared showed the man taking the phone and putting it in his underwear before riding away.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Bisht tracked the phone using another device. However, he said he did not want to approach the suspect himself because he was worried about his safety.

A 911 call

He then called 911 and shared the phone’s location with the police. Officers from the Colma Police Department arrived within minutes and detained the suspect.

The YouTuber said several police vehicles arrived at the scene and that officers appeared to recognise the suspect. An officer also told Bisht not to hesitate to call the police if he ever feels unsafe.

The YouTuber thanked the police for their quick response and for helping him recover his phone.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | How a 15-year-old boy survived after being stranded for 2 days in the freezing Bering Sea

However, Bisht said he was still reluctant to use the device after seeing what happened to it. He joked that he had thrown away the phone cover and cleaned the phone, but could not stop thinking about the suspect putting it inside his underwear.

Watch here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshu Bisht (@gamerfleetog) 

‘That’s the difference’

The video has since gone viral, with several users comparing the police’s quick response in India.

“This is what police is for. That’s the difference. These guys make sure we all feel safe and comfortable. On the other hand, in our nation (folded hands emoji),” a user wrote.

“Indian police said it’s AI,” another user commented.

“And here my phone was stolen 3 years ago and the police are still finding my mobile,” a third user reacted.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments