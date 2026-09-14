Indian YouTuber’s phone stolen in San Francisco: How cops recovered it in minutes

Indian YouTuber Anshu Bisht, known for his gaming channel GamerFleet, said his phone was stolen in San Francisco, but the police detained the suspect and found the device.

In an Instagram Reel, Bisht said someone stole his phone while he was eating at a Burger King outlet. He had briefly left his table to collect his order when an unidentified man picked up the phone and left on a scooter.

Security camera footage Bisht shared showed the man taking the phone and putting it in his underwear before riding away.

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Bisht tracked the phone using another device. However, he said he did not want to approach the suspect himself because he was worried about his safety.