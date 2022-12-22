‘The real proud moment’: Indian women’s hockey team dances with trophy after FIH Nations Cup 2022 victory

The Indian women’s hockey team won the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 beating Spain 1-0 Monday. Basking in the glory of the triumph, the team members danced with the trophy and medals. A video showing their jubilant celebration has gone viral on social media and has spread cheer online.

Kiran Bedi, Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, shared the clip featuring the “real proud moment” and urged netizens to shift their focus from FIFA World Cup 2022. “Are you done with @FIFA World cup?? Here comes the real proud moment

Indian Women’s Hockey Team defeated Spain 1-0 in the Final to win the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 in Valencia, Spain yesterday. While we were busy cheering for Argentina. So proud of our Daughters,” tweeted Bedi.

Clad in their hockey jersey and bags, the hockey team players are seen entering a building. They flaunt their medals with pride while grooving joyfully. One after the other, the women players enter through the door with wide grins unleashing their joy.

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has garnered more than 277,600 views on Twitter. Greetings poured in the comments section and a user came forth asking if the comparison between the World Cup and FIH Women’s Nation Cup was necessary. “Madam, do we need to compare Football World Cup and FIH Women’s Nation Cup? We enjoy watching every game. Let them perform consistently and everyone will cheer for them,” read the comment.

Another user wrote, “What a lovely sight… we have praised superlative sports irrespective of the country participating… this is our own bunch… proud, proud moment… 3 cheers.” A third user commented, “It is also an equally heartening and prestigious win and a moment to cherish for #India and should as such be taken as a double whammy to take the celebrations and the spirit to the next top level.”

A PTI report said Gurjit Kaur scored the all-important goal in the sixth minute from a penalty corner. The team secured five wins on the trot at the eight-nation tournament. With the victory, the Indian team has gained participation in the 2023-24 Pro League, an important event before next year’s Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the semifinals, the team coached by Janneke Schopman had beaten Ireland 2-1 in a shootout. After Australia and New Zealand refrained from participating in the FIH women’s Hockey Pro League 2021-22 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, India and Spain took part in the tournament.