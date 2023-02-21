‘My strongest pillar of support’: Indian women’s football player pens note about her single mother

Sandhiya Ranganathan, India’s women’s national football team striker, was overwhelmed with joy when she took the field infront of her home crowd in Chennai for a friendly match against Nepal. Taking to Twitter, she penned down how proud she felt as her mother watched her play the game against Nepal in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. She posed with her mother for a photograph and mentioned about the struggles the single mother faced in raising two daughters.

Clad in an orange jersey, Ranganathan is seen smiling brightly as she stands next to her mother in the photograph. “She is the reason behind who I am today. As a single mother of two daughters, life was not easy for her, but she ensured we lived our best lives. My strongest pillar of support. Very happy and proud that she finally got to watch me play for the country. My Amma, my hero,” she tweeted.

She is the reason behind who I am today. As a single mother of two daughters, life was not easy for her, but she ensured we lived our best lives. My strongest pillar of support. Very happy and proud that she finally got to watch me play for the country. My Amma, my hero💙 pic.twitter.com/LBBz5wf3lI — Sandhiya Ranganathan (@SandhiyaR_7) February 20, 2023

Congratulations poured in the comments section and many users showered love for the tweet. A user commented, “Best wishes to both Superstars.” Another user wrote, “Congratulations to both of you n best wishes for future.” A third user commented, “So proud.”

Rangnathan was quoted as saying by All India Football Federation (AIFF) ahead of the match,”I’ve played plenty of matches in Chennai before at the domestic level, but never before, have I played for India in this city, and that is going to be something special.”

As per AIFF’s website, Ranganathan lost her father at a young age and football turned out to be her saviour. She scored a brace against Morocco during the COTIF Cup in Spain in 2018. She also finished as joint top scorer with Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi in Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Olympic Qualifier second round.

The Indian team played out a goalless draw against Nepal on Saturday. The first match ended at 2-2 on February 15.