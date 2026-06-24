‘Say sorry to India’: Indian tourists praised for confronting waiter over abusive slurs in Italy

The women accused the man of making derogatory comments about India, including allegedly referring to them as being from “f***ing India.”

A group of Indian women has been widely applauded online after they confronted a waiter at a restaurant in Italy over alleged remarks they considered insulting toward India and Indian customers.

The incident, which was recorded on video and shared by Instagram user @khushicupcake5, captures a heated exchange between the waiter and the group of tourists. The women accused the man of making derogatory comments about India, including allegedly referring to them as being from “f***ing India.”

The exact events that led to the confrontation have not been independently verified. However, the footage shows the women firmly challenging the waiter and insisting that he apologise for his comments.