‘Say sorry to India’: Indian tourists praised for confronting waiter over abusive slurs in Italy

A group of Indian women has been widely applauded online after they confronted a waiter at a restaurant in Italy over alleged remarks they considered insulting toward India and Indian customers.
The incident, which was recorded on video and shared by Instagram user @khushicupcake5, captures a heated exchange between the waiter and the group of tourists. The women accused the man of making derogatory comments about India, including allegedly referring to them as being from “f***ing India.”
The exact events that led to the confrontation have not been independently verified. However, the footage shows the women firmly challenging the waiter and insisting that he apologise for his comments.
As tensions rose, the waiter can be heard saying, “F**k off you, call the police, I’m out of here.” One of the women immediately responded, “You know what? Mind your language. We are ladies first of all, okay?”
The exchange became even more heated when the waiter allegedly said, “Everybody carrying this country badly, you carry country badly. You are from the f***ing India.”
View this post on Instagram
The situation eventually drew the attention of two police officers, who stepped in as the argument escalated. After their intervention, the waiter appeared to soften his stance and offered what many viewers described as a reluctant apology, saying, “I’m sorry.”
The women, however, were not satisfied with what they felt was an evasive response. They repeatedly asked him to clearly acknowledge his remarks and apologise properly. “No, sir, please say, I’m sorry for abusing India,” one of them insisted as the waiter tried to move on from the issue.
The video has since circulated widely on social media, where many users praised the tourists for standing their ground against what they viewed as discriminatory comments.
“The way you guys handled (clap emoji) the only thing missing was a tight slap,” one user wrote. Another commented, “He Shouldn’t be behaving like that towards customers…”
A third added, “Girls! Salute you the way you made him apologise to India. You’re a true patriot. Proud of your group of friends.”