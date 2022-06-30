Watch: Indian woman’s incredible cow dung throwing skill reminds IAS officer of basketball

June 30, 2022 4:38:32 pm
The daily chores of running a rural household involve hard work and talent. Many women who do these chores are not appreciated for their skillset. A recent tweet by an IAS officer shows such a skill.
On Wednesday, IAS officer Awanish Sharan posted a video that showed a woman putting cow dung cakes on a wall for them to dry. The woman masterfully throws the cow dung cakes high up on a wall, as they stick on it in a straight vertical line. In many parts of India, cow dung cakes are used as cooking fuel.
While sharing this 15-second clip, Sharan alluded to the woman’s perfect throws and wrote, “Indian basket ball team is searching for her”.
Indian basket ball team is searching for her. pic.twitter.com/hE2dBy7nAu
— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 29, 2022
Sharan’s video soon got over 1.1 million views in a day and gathered over 38,000 likes. Many netizens marvelled at the woman’s skills shown in the updated video.
If only people are as good as her in their respective work/professions 🙏 https://t.co/50T6OTzdEt
— Cinema Special (@CinemaSpecial) June 30, 2022
😂We have talent but we don’t respect them. https://t.co/7JYyig7uJR
— Master_Stroke 😎 (@masterStrokeRG) June 30, 2022
Only in INDIA survival skills driven mostly by poverty & hunger is shown off as talent…..the ones who are paid by the GOVT to eradicate poverty & hunger are glorifying the same….. https://t.co/A7sIbCa7Ba
— Anil (@TheAngryBuddha1) June 30, 2022
She’ll be good with javelin throwing.#Olympics
— Ashish 🍀 (@beyouashish) June 30, 2022
This is not a matter of joke. You might found farmers like her in almost every village just before a decade.
— Lav Kumar Singh (@lav_niki) June 29, 2022
You will find such tallent in almost every indian village household…and it is indeed not easy
— Pratiksha (@pratiksha_ramya) June 29, 2022
:)
Lot of things to learn.
Consistency and Continuity. Do everyday same thing and you will become master.
— Chris K (@ChrisK54985630) June 30, 2022
Hahaaa…may be as a coach…I think we will find many such talented people in villages
— Sravan (@sravanzz) June 30, 2022
Why basket ball, should have competition of this activity itself, tradition will get handed over to future generations.
— Ivan (@ivancdsouza) June 30, 2022
Like this many talents are hidden…needs of only discovering..😇
— Shraddha Dodiya (@ShraddhaDodiya7) June 29, 2022
Bahot talented hoti hain hum mahilayen….bas manch ki kami hai..😁
— Bhabya Jha (@jha_bhabya) June 30, 2022
Appreciating her skills, a Twitter user wrote, “If only people are as good as her in their respective work/professions 🙏”. Another person tweeted, “😂We have talent but we don’t respect them.”
However, a few people criticised Sharan’s tweet and accused him of glorifying poverty. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “Only in INDIA survival skills driven mostly by poverty & hunger is shown off as talent…..the ones who are paid by the GOVT to eradicate poverty & hunger are glorifying the same…..”.
