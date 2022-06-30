Watch: Indian woman’s incredible cow dung throwing skill reminds IAS officer of basketball

The daily chores of running a rural household involve hard work and talent. Many women who do these chores are not appreciated for their skillset. A recent tweet by an IAS officer shows such a skill.

On Wednesday, IAS officer Awanish Sharan posted a video that showed a woman putting cow dung cakes on a wall for them to dry. The woman masterfully throws the cow dung cakes high up on a wall, as they stick on it in a straight vertical line. In many parts of India, cow dung cakes are used as cooking fuel.

While sharing this 15-second clip, Sharan alluded to the woman’s perfect throws and wrote, “Indian basket ball team is searching for her”.

Indian basket ball team is searching for her. pic.twitter.com/hE2dBy7nAu — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 29, 2022

Sharan’s video soon got over 1.1 million views in a day and gathered over 38,000 likes. Many netizens marvelled at the woman’s skills shown in the updated video.

If only people are as good as her in their respective work/professions 🙏 https://t.co/50T6OTzdEt — Cinema Special (@CinemaSpecial) June 30, 2022

😂We have talent but we don’t respect them. https://t.co/7JYyig7uJR — Master_Stroke 😎 (@masterStrokeRG) June 30, 2022

Only in INDIA survival skills driven mostly by poverty & hunger is shown off as talent…..the ones who are paid by the GOVT to eradicate poverty & hunger are glorifying the same….. https://t.co/A7sIbCa7Ba — Anil (@TheAngryBuddha1) June 30, 2022

She’ll be good with javelin throwing.#Olympics — Ashish 🍀 (@beyouashish) June 30, 2022

This is not a matter of joke. You might found farmers like her in almost every village just before a decade. — Lav Kumar Singh (@lav_niki) June 29, 2022

You will find such tallent in almost every indian village household…and it is indeed not easy — Pratiksha (@pratiksha_ramya) June 29, 2022

:) Lot of things to learn. Consistency and Continuity. Do everyday same thing and you will become master. — Chris K (@ChrisK54985630) June 30, 2022

Hahaaa…may be as a coach…I think we will find many such talented people in villages — Sravan (@sravanzz) June 30, 2022

Why basket ball, should have competition of this activity itself, tradition will get handed over to future generations. — Ivan (@ivancdsouza) June 30, 2022

Like this many talents are hidden…needs of only discovering..😇 — Shraddha Dodiya (@ShraddhaDodiya7) June 29, 2022

Bahot talented hoti hain hum mahilayen….bas manch ki kami hai..😁 — Bhabya Jha (@jha_bhabya) June 30, 2022

Appreciating her skills, a Twitter user wrote, “If only people are as good as her in their respective work/professions 🙏”. Another person tweeted, “😂We have talent but we don’t respect them.”

However, a few people criticised Sharan’s tweet and accused him of glorifying poverty. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “Only in INDIA survival skills driven mostly by poverty & hunger is shown off as talent…..the ones who are paid by the GOVT to eradicate poverty & hunger are glorifying the same…..”.