scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Indian woman’s incredible cow dung throwing skill reminds IAS officer of basketball

The undated video was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2022 4:38:32 pm
Rural woman powerful cow dung cake throw, woman throws cow dung cakes on wall, village woman perfectly sticks cow dung cakes on wall, viral video cow dung, Indian ExpressThe undated video has gathered over 1.1 million views.

The daily chores of running a rural household involve hard work and talent. Many women who do these chores are not appreciated for their skillset. A recent tweet by an IAS officer shows such a skill.

On Wednesday, IAS officer Awanish Sharan posted a video that showed a woman putting cow dung cakes on a wall for them to dry. The woman masterfully throws the cow dung cakes high up on a wall, as they stick on it in a straight vertical line. In many parts of India, cow dung cakes are used as cooking fuel.

ALSO READ |‘For religious purpose’: Cow dung cakes hit the shelves at New Jersey store for Rs 215

While sharing this 15-second clip, Sharan alluded to the woman’s perfect throws and wrote, “Indian basket ball team is searching for her”.

Sharan’s video soon got over 1.1 million views in a day and gathered over 38,000 likes. Many netizens marvelled at the woman’s skills shown in the updated video.

Appreciating her skills, a Twitter user wrote, “If only people are as good as her in their respective work/professions 🙏”. Another person tweeted, “😂We have talent but we don’t respect them.”

Best of Express Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...Premium
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growthPremium
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growth
More Premium Stories >>

However, a few people criticised Sharan’s tweet and accused him of glorifying poverty. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “Only in INDIA survival skills driven mostly by poverty & hunger is shown off as talent…..the ones who are paid by the GOVT to eradicate poverty & hunger are glorifying the same…..”.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement