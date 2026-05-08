Rs 1 crore salary to cleaning Airbnbs: Indian woman’s viral story of losing and finding herself in Australia

Unable to land a role similar to the one she had in London, Desai accepted the first opportunity that came her way, managing Airbnb apartments. The work involved cleaning rooms, handling laundry and responding to guest queries.

An Indian woman who once held a senior leadership role in London has spoken about the identity crisis she faced after moving to Australia, where she ended up cleaning Airbnb apartments. In an emotional Instagram video that has resonated with many online, Shweta Desai reflected on how the experience changed her perspective on work, money, and self-worth.

Speaking to HT.com, Desai, 37, said the transition made her realise that no job is beneath anyone, and that identity should not be defined solely by job titles or salaries.

Desai, who grew up in Mumbai, moved to London in 2008 for higher studies and spent nearly 15 years building a successful career there. By 2023, she was working as the head of product for a commercial website, earning close to £100,000 a year — roughly Rs 1 crore.