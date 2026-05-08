Rs 1 crore salary to cleaning Airbnbs: Indian woman’s viral story of losing and finding herself in Australia

An Indian woman who once held a senior leadership role in London has spoken about the identity crisis she faced after moving to Australia, where she ended up cleaning Airbnb apartments. In an emotional Instagram video that has resonated with many online, Shweta Desai reflected on how the experience changed her perspective on work, money, and self-worth.
Speaking to HT.com, Desai, 37, said the transition made her realise that no job is beneath anyone, and that identity should not be defined solely by job titles or salaries.
Desai, who grew up in Mumbai, moved to London in 2008 for higher studies and spent nearly 15 years building a successful career there. By 2023, she was working as the head of product for a commercial website, earning close to £100,000 a year — roughly Rs 1 crore.
But when her husband secured a job in Melbourne, the family decided to move to Australia with their two children, as per HT.com. The shift, however, came with unexpected challenges.
“The job market in Melbourne is very different, so I couldn’t find what I wanted,” she said. “And for a long time I thought I’d lost myself completely.”
Unable to land a role similar to the one she had in London, Desai accepted the first opportunity that came her way, managing Airbnb apartments. The work involved cleaning rooms, handling laundry and responding to guest queries.
The lifestyle change was equally difficult. “So Shweta who lived in London always had clothes in her wardrobe. She had six or seven pairs of shoes, branded makeup, handbags. She lived life queen size. The title. The salary. The wardrobe. It was all gone,” she said.
The emotional toll of starting over left her feeling disconnected from herself. “The person who remained was like a shell. She was bending over backwards for everyone, making sure that any needs that she had didn’t really get done, were not prioritised, were not asked. And it was bad.”
However, she said the job unexpectedly became a turning point. Over time, the work helped her regain a sense of purpose. “It’s a functional job. It gave me a small part of myself back, so I do it,” she said.
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Today, Desai balances multiple roles. Alongside managing apartments, she teaches English to children and is also building her own business and coaching practice.
Reflecting on her journey, she said the experience has reshaped her view of financial independence.
“I’ve realised that money equals freedom. It means not having to explain why a lip balm costs as much as it does!” Desai said.
“Jokes apart, money means options, freedom and sometimes happiness too. I’ve also realised that I put too much value into what the job title meant for my identity and my ego and how I cuddled my sadness and pain.”
Following the response to her Instagram reels, Desai also launched “The Rebuild Room”, a WhatsApp community aimed at supporting women going through major life changes.
Disclaimer: This narrative reflects a personal journey of career transition and emotional resilience; it is intended for inspirational purposes and does not constitute professional psychological or financial counseling. If you are experiencing significant distress or a mental health crisis due to major life changes, please consult a qualified professional to support your well-being.