‘Sri Lanka has embarrassed me’: Indian woman’s viral beach video sparks heated debate on civic sense

Mehaik also expanded on her thoughts in the caption, reflecting on what stood out to her beyond just appearances

An Indian woman’s honest take on Sri Lanka’s beaches has triggered an online discussion about cleanliness and civic sense. An Instagram user named Mehaik shared a video from a Sri Lankan beach, comparing its pristine condition to the state of beaches back home.

In the video, she said, “I have to say this, that Sri Lanka has embarrassed me. A country that is smaller, economically struggling, that literally declared bankruptcy, and yet their beaches are clean and spotless. Not a single plastic bottle, not a wrapper, nothing at all. And here we are in India with more resources and a bigger economy but yet we can’t keep our own beaches clean. And I’m not even comparing India to Europe. This is a developing country just like us. So what’s our excuse? Because clearly, it’s not about the money. Maybe that’s the uncomfortable truth we don’t want to hear.”