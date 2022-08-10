Indian woman shares heartening story of friendship with Pakistani classmate she met at Harvard

Updated: August 10, 2022 5:25:55 pm
While growing up in India, people generally have certain notions and prejudices about Pakistan fuelled by what they see in the media. Such perceptions usually change once they get to meet and interact with people across the border.
A similar thing happened with Sneha Biswas, who shared on LinkedIn how she met a girl from Pakistan at Harvard Business School who became her friend.
She also shared a photograph of her and her friend holding the national flags of India and Pakistan, respectively, on flag day at Harvard.
“Growing up in a small town in India, my knowledge about Pakistan was limited to cricket, history books and the media. All revolving around rivalry and hatred. Decades later I met this girl. She is from Islamabad, Pakistan. I met her on my Day 1 at Harvard Business School. It took us 5 seconds to like each other and by the end of first semester she became one of my closest friends on campus.
“Over multiple chais, biryanis, financial models and case study preps, we got to know each other. Her stories of growing up in a conversative Pakistani backdrop, but blessed with supportive parents who gave her and her younger sister the courage to break the norms and chase their dreams, resonated with me. Her stories of fearless ambitions and bold choices inspired me.
“I realized that while pride for your individual nations stand strong, your love for people transcends geographies and boundaries. People, fundamentally, are similar everywhere.
“Boundaries, borders and spaces are built by humans, and while it all might make sense to the head, the heart often fails to understand them.
“Look at us on the famous flag day at #harvard – flaunting our flags and smiling away at the joy of ‘breaking barriers’ – not just literally between India and Pakistan, but also for the countless little girls from India and Pakistan who are scared to shoot for the stars,” she wrote in the post.
See the post below:
Since being posted Tuesday, it has received more than 39,000 likes and over 1,400 comments.
“We built walls between each other, and thus, it’s up to us to bring them down,” commented a LinkedIn user.
“Exactly, across the man made LOC we are the same people. Surely you two share a life long friendship that may bring changes across the borders for girls on both sides and be inspired to lead,” wrote another.
