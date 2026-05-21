Indian woman recalls life in Islamabad during her 3-year stay in Pakistan: ‘People were incredibly welcoming’

Having lived in Islamabad, Kaur said the city’s scenic beauty remains one of her strongest memories. (Source: @harshneetkaur_fit/Instagram)

An Indian woman who spent three years in Pakistan is winning hearts online after sharing some of her favourite memories from living there. In a viral Instagram video, content creator Harshneet Kaur spoke about the warmth, hospitality, and experiences that made her time in the neighbouring country unforgettable.

“As an Indian who lived in Pakistan for three years, here are some things I love about Pakistan,” Kaur said at the start of the clip, before taking viewers through moments from her everyday life there.

Kaur recalled how kind and welcoming people were wherever her family travelled. According to Harshneet, locals would often insist they stay back for tea or a meal after noticing her father’s turban. “Because my dad wears a turban, they would always be like, ‘Sardaar ji, tusssi aithey cha pee ke jana, khana kha ke jana.’ They would never let us go without eating,” she said.