Indian woman recalls life in Islamabad during her 3-year stay in Pakistan: ‘People were incredibly welcoming’

An Indian woman who spent three years in Pakistan is winning hearts online after sharing some of her favourite memories from living there. In a viral Instagram video, content creator Harshneet Kaur spoke about the warmth, hospitality, and experiences that made her time in the neighbouring country unforgettable.
“As an Indian who lived in Pakistan for three years, here are some things I love about Pakistan,” Kaur said at the start of the clip, before taking viewers through moments from her everyday life there.
Kaur recalled how kind and welcoming people were wherever her family travelled. According to Harshneet, locals would often insist they stay back for tea or a meal after noticing her father’s turban. “Because my dad wears a turban, they would always be like, ‘Sardaar ji, tusssi aithey cha pee ke jana, khana kha ke jana.’ They would never let us go without eating,” she said.
Having lived in Islamabad, Kaur said the city’s scenic beauty remains one of her strongest memories. She particularly spoke about the Margalla Hills, saying the mountains were visible from almost every part of the capital.
“Anywhere you walked in Islamabad, you could see mountains and hills from anywhere,” Kaur said, describing the peaceful surroundings she enjoyed during walks at different times of the day.
View this post on Instagram
Kaur also spoke fondly about Murree, a hill station located around one and a half hours from Islamabad. She remembered sitting at a viewpoint overlooking the city while enjoying kebabs and local food. “At night, the city used to look so beautiful from up there. This has to be a personal favourite,” she added.
The content creator further revealed that she studied at an international school in Islamabad, where Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations were marked with unique cultural activities. She remembered camels, cows, and other animals being brought onto the campus for students to interact with.
Apart from cultural events, Kaur praised the school’s sports facilities, saying she was actively involved in both the swimming and track teams. Reflecting on her stay, she said the years she spent in Pakistan left her with a deep appreciation for the country’s people, landscapes, and culture.
The video has now crossed over two lakh views, with many Instagram users relating to her experience. “I have a feeling that people on both sides are warm, friendly and respectful towards each other its the politics that sucks,” one of them wrote.
Another commented, “I spent my childhood in Pakistan and used to visit Murree every summer. My family moved to Thailand and then I moved to USA, I hope there is more unity among all South Asians, we are one people divided by colonialism.”
Disclaimer: This article highlights a viral social media video sharing personal anecdotes and experiences, which reflect the creator’s individual perspective and have not been independently verified.