'Absolute trap': This Indian woman's sarcastic warning about her new life in Australia is going viral

Akanksha goes on to list the changes that have reshaped her outlook: feeling safe outside at night, breathing clean air, walking everywhere, and still having energy left at the end of the day.

Shared on Instagram, the clip stitches together moments from Akanksha's everyday routine in Australia
An Indian woman based in Australia has sparked a spirited discussion online after posting a witty, sharply observant video about what life abroad has really turned out to be like for her.

Shared on Instagram, the clip stitches together moments from her everyday routine in Australia, made memorable by a dry, sarcastic voiceover that many viewers instantly related to. In the video, Akanksha jokingly cautions people about what she calls the “trap” of moving to Australia.

“No one will tell you this, but moving to Australia is a trap,” she says, poking fun at her earlier expectations. She explains that she had imagined landing a well-paying job and enjoying an easy, laid-back life, only to find herself pulled into something very different within months.

Her days now begin early. “Now I’m waking up at 6 am, going to the gym. My partner and I go to 10 kilometre hikes for fun. For fun. Where are my relaxing days?” she quips, before admitting that she’s surprisingly enthusiastic about going to work. What once seemed like an impossible lifestyle back in India, she reflects, now feels completely ordinary.

Akanksha goes on to list the small, everyday changes that have reshaped her outlook: feeling safe while walking at night, breathing clean air, eating well, walking everywhere, watching sunsets on random weekdays, and still having energy left at the end of the day. Wrapping it up with her trademark humour, she says, “Honestly, that’s so rude. I’m addicted to peace, work life balance, nature and safety, and I don’t know how to go back from here. Anyway, would not recommend. 10 out of 10 trap.”

Watch the viral video:

 

In the caption accompanying the video, she expands on the same idea. She writes that she expected struggle, hustle and delayed comfort, but instead stumbled into “good work life balance, clean air, safe cities, weekends that actually feel like weekends and somehow the energy to go on hikes for fun.”

She adds that things once considered luxuries in India, peace of mind, time, financial stability and a supportive work culture, are simply part of daily life now. “No weekend work guilt. No explaining sick days. No constant stress about money. Just vibes, nature and a life that feels lighter than I ever imagined,” she notes, again calling it an “absolute trap.”

Story continues below this ad

The video has crossed 7 lakh views and drawn a wide range of reactions. Many users agreed with her sentiment, with one commenting, “Absolutely girl, the best kind of trap,” and another saying, “Everyone deserves this kind of trap.”

Another user commented, “Everyone’s journey is unique, and we all find happiness in different ways. My own path brought me to Australia after marriage, and it’s been a beautiful ride. But as time passes, reality checks in – the pain of distance from loved ones, the stress of aging parents, and the inevitability of loss. These are the hard truths of life, no matter where we call home. They’re a reminder we often overlook, and one that can impact our mental wellbeing.”

Not many agreed with Akanksha’s points. Someone wrote, “I wonder what amongst this routine cannot be done in India.. also not every place is same. At many places sun doesn’t show up for months and you eventually push yourself to be motivated with growing responsibility as family grows. it’s not about location but choices it’s about life’s perspective which people don’t see in India coz it’s not the norm there.”

Another individual added, “You got to be joking ask an average Aussie !! Not all is hunky dory and you are far from the trap, the trap comes in when you have a mortgage, have kids, do school runs, soccer runs, pay high taxes, the vicious cycle of working to pay your mortgage, the burn out and much more and this comes from a second generation Aussie.”

 

