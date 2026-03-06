‘Haina meri landlord pookie’: Indian woman celebrates Holi with elderly Japanese landlord in US

The video begins with both women standing in front of the camera, the Indian woman then shows the yellow gulal in her hand and mentions that it is organic before gently applying it on her landlord’s cheeks

Being away from home can make festivals feel quieter and less colourful. But for one Indian woman living in the United States, an unexpected moment with her Japanese landlord turned Holi into a warm and memorable celebration. A video shared online shows the two women enjoying a simple yet joyful moment together, proving that kindness and companionship can easily bridge cultural differences.

Sharing the clip, the Indian woman explained how her landlord stepped in so she wouldn’t have to mark the festival alone. “My Japanese landlord joined me to celebrate Holi with me, as I live alone in the USA. She is the sweetest,” she wrote. In a playful caption, she also added, “Haina meri landlord pookie (Isn’t my landlord pookie).”