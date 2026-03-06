‘Haina meri landlord pookie’: Indian woman celebrates Holi with elderly Japanese landlord in US

Being away from home can make festivals feel quieter and less colourful. But for one Indian woman living in the United States, an unexpected moment with her Japanese landlord turned Holi into a warm and memorable celebration. A video shared online shows the two women enjoying a simple yet joyful moment together, proving that kindness and companionship can easily bridge cultural differences.
Sharing the clip, the Indian woman explained how her landlord stepped in so she wouldn’t have to mark the festival alone. “My Japanese landlord joined me to celebrate Holi with me, as I live alone in the USA. She is the sweetest,” she wrote. In a playful caption, she also added, “Haina meri landlord pookie (Isn’t my landlord pookie).”
The video begins with both women standing in front of the camera. The woman jokingly says, “Koi aur mila nahi, main apni landlord ko uthake le aayi (Since I couldn’t find anyone else, I just brought my landlord along with me).” She then shows the yellow gulal in her hand and mentions that it is organic before gently applying it on her landlord’s cheeks while wishing her, “Happy Holi.”
Moments later, the elderly Japanese woman returns the gesture just as softly, dabbing colour on the Indian woman’s face. The clip ends with the two bursting into laughter, clearly enjoying the light-hearted exchange.
The sweet interaction between the Indian tenant and her Japanese landlord in the US quickly struck a chord online. Social media users flooded the comments with heart emojis and affectionate messages celebrating the cross-cultural moment.
One user wrote, “Bruh she made cute lil hearts.” Another commented, “We Indians spread love and generosity everywhere.” A third person joked sarcastically, “Isko hum Holi nhi maante, it seems like you guys applying some creams on each other face (We don’t call this Holi).” Someone else even suggested, “Petition to bring her India once on Holi.”
The woman who posted the clip runs an Instagram account under the name “jaanv_the_parrot.” According to her bio, she is “Just a girl ranting about things we all hate.” At the time of writing, her profile featured 86 posts and had a little over 4,848 followers.