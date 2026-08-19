How a 5-minute shower cost an Indian woman Rs 1.30 lakh

The woman had just stepped out of the shower when the alarm rang, assuming it was a drill until the building manager entered.

An Indian woman living in Australia has shared her shock after she was fined $1,800 when a fire alarm went off after she took a five-minute shower. The incident was shared on Instagram by user @sorandomvamika. The video opens with the text, “Look who just got fined Rs 1 lakh, 30 thousand rupees.”

Recounting what happened, the woman said she had just stepped out of the shower when the fire alarm suddenly began ringing. She initially thought it could be a fire drill, but soon realised something else was going on when the building manager entered her apartment.

She said she assumed the manager had arrived to help her evacuate, only to find out that he was responding to the alarm. According to her, the manager realised that she had been showering.