How a 5-minute shower cost an Indian woman Rs 1.30 lakh

An Indian woman living in Australia has shared her shock after she was fined $1,800 when a fire alarm went off after she took a five-minute shower. The incident was shared on Instagram by user @sorandomvamika. The video opens with the text, “Look who just got fined Rs 1 lakh, 30 thousand rupees.”
Recounting what happened, the woman said she had just stepped out of the shower when the fire alarm suddenly began ringing. She initially thought it could be a fire drill, but soon realised something else was going on when the building manager entered her apartment.
She said she assumed the manager had arrived to help her evacuate, only to find out that he was responding to the alarm. According to her, the manager realised that she had been showering.
The woman explained that she had been in the shower for only five minutes and had not turned on the exhaust fan because she gets cold easily. This led her to question the placement of the alarm, asking, “Who puts a fire alarm outside the washroom?”
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The incident has since sparked a discussion online, with users debating whether steam from the shower could have triggered the alarm and whether she should have been made to pay the $1,800 call-out charge.
Some users suggested that the alarm system may have been overly sensitive and should be inspected.
“Gareebi me ata geella [it never rains, but it pours] in real life,” one user wrote, referring to a proverb about someone struggling facing additional misfortune.
“I have been in same situation, deny the chargers. A fire alarm cannot be triggered with a steam from shower it means there alarms are sensitive and you shouldn’t cover the fire truck cost of $1800,” another commented.
“Probably they shouldn’t charge you for the first time unless it’s your usual habit,” a third person said.
“Dude, you need to ask them to check the alarams… it isnt your fault,” another user wrote.
Disclaimer: The claims shared in this social media incident have not been independently verified. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be taken as legal, financial, or technical advice.