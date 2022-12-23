scorecardresearch
Indian wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh gives fan autograph on her gloves, wins internet

Fan shares a heartening gesture by India cricketer Richa Ghosh when he asked for her autograph but didn’t have anything to take it on.

Indian wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh gives fan autograph on her gloves, match-worn gloves, India women cricketer, Team India, Indian women team, cricket, India v Australia, viral, trending, Indian ExpressRicha Ghosh went into the dressing room and gave the fan an autographed pair of match-worn gloves.

A fan recently shared a heartening gesture done by an Indian woman cricketer whom he met in Australia where the Indian women’s team is on tour. The fan named Vinesh Prabhu had asked young Indian wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh for her autograph but he didn’t have anything to take it on. What Ghosh did next, left him pleasantly surprised. She went into the dressing room and gave him an autographed pair of match-worn gloves.

“I told Richa Ghosh that I want her autograph but didn’t have anything to take it on. She told me to wait… Went in the dressing room and gave her own pair of match worn gloves and autographed it. Much appreciated @13richaghosh Thank you,” Prabhu tweeted on December 21 along with a photo of the autographed gloves.

The tweet has received more than 1,100 likes and netizens appreciated her gesture.

“Proud to be her fan and proud to be the fan of this team in general!!” commented a user. “Thats so nice of her,” said another. “Queen behaviour,” expressed a third. “Thats so sweet of her,” another netizen appreciated.

Richa Ghosh, 19, made her WT20I debut on February 12, 2020, against Australia. She has played 25 WT20Is and 17 WODIs for India so far.

India lost the 5-match WT20I series against Australia 4-1.

