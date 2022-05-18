If you have been to Indian weddings, these tweets will ring a bell

Weddings in India are an elaborate and expensive affair, with some estimates putting the current wedding market in the country at $50 billion. Despite regional and ceremonial variations, there are many common factors that unite all Indian weddings.

Earlier this week, people started tweeting about instances without which Indian weddings are incomplete. While it is unclear, what started the trend, Twitter on Tuesday was filled with funny one-liners and memes that point out the small and big affairs that take place during wedding ceremonies in the subcontinent.

Highlighting the banter and gossip that goes between relatives and friends during weddings, a Twitter user wrote, “Indian weddings are incomplete with someone talking bad about the food/bride’s dress/makeup/groom’s job”.

Indian wedding is incomplete without naraz foofa and jija pic.twitter.com/8LeX0yTX5O — kaccha aam🍹 (@Miss_Introvertt) May 18, 2022

Indian weddings are incomplete without a random kid crying unnecessarily pic.twitter.com/vvwbR3OZu3 — KT🦋 (@_KaumudiTiwarii) May 18, 2022

Indian weddings are incomplete without one relative saying pic.twitter.com/ofK8VZZy82 — Himanshu Sharda (@shardaasm) May 18, 2022

Indian weddings are incomplete without “cousins ke sath ek room me sona” pic.twitter.com/YAS2VYnjPw — sarcastic boiii (@sarcasticboiii_) May 18, 2022

Rajasthani weddings are incomplete without girls dancing on “Ghoomar Song” 😍. — Nagendra singh chouhan🥀💖 (@k_p_7773) May 18, 2022

Indian weddings are incomplete without “jija ki salis asking for 51k for jooties and settling for 1100” — Yashika (@thatjollygirl_) May 17, 2022

Weddings are incomplete without me and my cousins doing this pic.twitter.com/GL0mlEHp1o — Darshannn (@D4Dramatic) May 17, 2022

It’s incomplete with changing the style of eating food when he comes near by taking a video & having a light on us — Kiran Mohan Nalla (@KiranNaall) May 17, 2022

Weddings are incomplete without someone Eating food like : pic.twitter.com/7c1h0NrdMO — S N A P E (@timetraveller45) May 17, 2022

weddings are incomplete without cameraman clicking your pictures while having food — Ashish Jain (@In_Sane_Saint) May 17, 2022

Indian weddings are incomplete without some random person telling pic.twitter.com/I3vUBUMcin — KT🦋 (@_KaumudiTiwarii) May 17, 2022

Agree or not, Indian weddings are still incomplete without Dahej(dowry). And even the most elite class gives and takes dowry in most cases. — AnuragKetchup (@anuragkechup) May 17, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Another Twitter user highlighted the uncomfortable experience that several wedding guests have with the photographer and tweeted, “Weddings are incomplete without cameraman clicking your pictures while having food”. Replying to this tweet, a person wrote, “It’s incomplete with changing the style of eating food when the photographer comes near by taking a video & having a light on us”.

While most of the tweets and memes were about the lighthearted and fun parts of weddings, some people also highlighted the dark aspects of these big-fat-Indian ceremonies.

Commenting on the regressive practice of dowry, a Twitter user wrote, “Agree or not, Indian weddings are still incomplete without Dahej(dowry). And even the most elite class gives and takes dowry in most cases”.