scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

If you have been to Indian weddings, these tweets will ring a bell

People are sharing funny one-liners and memes about Indian wedding shenanigans.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 18, 2022 5:43:28 pm
Indian weddings are incomplete, Indian wedding tweets, funny tweets about weddings, viral tweets indian weddings, Indian ExpressAs per some estimates the current wedding market in India stands at 50 billion dollars.

Weddings in India are an elaborate and expensive affair, with some estimates putting the current wedding market in the country at $50 billion. Despite regional and ceremonial variations, there are many common factors that unite all Indian weddings.

Earlier this week, people started tweeting about instances without which Indian weddings are incomplete. While it is unclear, what started the trend, Twitter on Tuesday was filled with funny one-liners and memes that point out the small and big affairs that take place during wedding ceremonies in the subcontinent.

ALSO READ |This ‘honest’ desi wedding invitation has people laughing out loud

Highlighting the banter and gossip that goes between relatives and friends during weddings, a Twitter user wrote, “Indian weddings are incomplete with someone talking bad about the food/bride’s dress/makeup/groom’s job”.

Another Twitter user highlighted the uncomfortable experience that several wedding guests have with the photographer and tweeted, “Weddings are incomplete without cameraman clicking your pictures while having food”. Replying to this tweet, a person wrote, “It’s incomplete with changing the style of eating food when the photographer comes near by taking a video & having a light on us”.

While most of the tweets and memes were about the lighthearted and fun parts of weddings, some people also highlighted the dark aspects of these big-fat-Indian ceremonies.

Commenting on the regressive practice of dowry, a Twitter user wrote, “Agree or not, Indian weddings are still incomplete without Dahej(dowry). And even the most elite class gives and takes dowry in most cases”.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement