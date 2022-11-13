Watch: This Indian waterfall looks like a ‘sea of milk’

India is home to some of the most stunning waterfalls in the world, one of these is the Dudhsagar Falls in Goa. This picturesque waterfall comes alive every year during the rainy season. Its fast-flowing water appears to be white during the rainy season, which prompted people to name it Dudhsagar, which translates to “sea of milk”.

What adds to the beauty of the Dudhsagar Falls is that it falls on the Belgavi-Vasco Da Gama rail route. This means one often catches a glimpse of trains passing through the gushing waterfall. This beautiful scene was portrayed in Chennai Express, a Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 2013 Bollywood hit.

People who wish to trek to the Dudhsagar Falls often get down at the Sonalium railway station which is just two kilometre away from the waterfalls.

On Sunday, former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim, who often tweets about tourist destinations in India, shared an aerially shot video of the Dudhsagar Falls.

While sharing the video, Solheim wrote, “Incredible India ! Deep inside Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, straddling the Goa-Karnataka border, the Mandovi River dashes off a cliff as Dudhsagar waterfall, which means “Ocean of Milk”.”

Incredible India 🇮🇳!

Deep inside Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, straddling the Goa-Karnataka border, the Mandovi River dashes off a cliff as Dudhsagar waterfall, which means “Ocean of Milk”. pic.twitter.com/H7jYtW3P2T — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) November 13, 2022

The 22-second clip has gathered over 17,000 views. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Love this place”. Another person remarked, “Really incredible scene…”.

In October this year, close to 40 tourists got stranded near the Dudhsagar Falls after a small bridge on the Mandovi river was washed away due to a steep rise in water levels. All tourists were rescued by lifeguards appointed by the Goa government.