‘Projector, loft bedroom’: Indian vlogger shares glimpses of a Rs 1,100 China ‘duplex’ hotel room

An Indian travel vlogger recently shared glimpses of his ‘duplex-style’ hotel room in Chengdu, China, priced at just Rs 1,100 per night. The video stunned social media users with the premium amenities offered at such a budget-friendly rate.

Located near the city centre of Chengdu, one of China’s major tier-2 economic hubs, the accommodation featured a compact loft-style interior with clearly separated living and sleeping areas. In the video, the vlogger compared Chengdu’s size and infrastructure to Ahmedabad, noting that it would be hard to imagine finding a similarly located stay at such a low price in India.

Household-style facilities

The room was equipped with several household-style facilities that are uncommon in budget hotels, especially in India. The video also showed a private washing machine, refrigerator, induction stove, electric kettle, towels, a compact bathroom, a sofa seating space, and a large television.