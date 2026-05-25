‘Projector, loft bedroom’: Indian vlogger shares glimpses of a Rs 1,100 China ‘duplex’ hotel room

An Indian travel vlogger recently shared glimpses of his ‘duplex-style’ hotel room in Chengdu, China, priced at just Rs 1,100 per night. The video stunned social media users with the premium amenities offered at such a budget-friendly rate.
Located near the city centre of Chengdu, one of China’s major tier-2 economic hubs, the accommodation featured a compact loft-style interior with clearly separated living and sleeping areas. In the video, the vlogger compared Chengdu’s size and infrastructure to Ahmedabad, noting that it would be hard to imagine finding a similarly located stay at such a low price in India.
The room was equipped with several household-style facilities that are uncommon in budget hotels, especially in India. The video also showed a private washing machine, refrigerator, induction stove, electric kettle, towels, a compact bathroom, a sofa seating space, and a large television.
One of the most eye-catching features was the upstairs loft bedroom, reached via a staircase and accentuated with a chandelier. Close to the sleeping area, the room also had a built-in projector system.
“One of the most interesting things,” the vlogger said, referring to the projector setup. “Put up the projector screen here, connect your device, and watch whatever you want.”
Sharing the video, Anant M wrote, “This is what you get for Rs 1,100 in China. Despite inflation and expensive accommodation, still, the tourism industry is relatively cheaper in China. And this is not a small city. This is a very big city named Chengdu. And it is near the city centre.”
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The video quickly gained traction, prompting numerous reactions. “I was in Dalian, from 1st to 4th Jan, this year, I got a room for 166 RMB (2,300 INR) the room was on the 54th floor with sea view, icing on the cake was, it snowed the second morning I was there, it was the best 2300 INR ever to be utilized,” a user wrote.
“Bro, Chengdu might be smaller compared to China’s biggest cities like Beijing and Shanghai – kind of like how Ahmedabad is compared to Mumbai or Bangalore – but honestly, if you compare Chengdu to almost any Indian city, even Mumbai or Bangalore, it’s way better,” another user commented. “It’s simple the higher the demand the lower the price,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: The pricing, amenities, and user experiences shared are based on individual vlogger accounts and viral social media discussions, which have not been independently verified. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and due diligence before making any travel or booking decisions