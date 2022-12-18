scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

‘Indian version of Michael Jackson’: Video posted by Nagaland minister makes netizens smile

In the undated clip, two men seem to be mimicking Michael Jackson’s dance moves by the roadside.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along
Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has developed a penchant for posting uplifting content on his Twitter account. On Sunday he shared a video in which two men were seen grooving to some music, even mimicking the legendary Michael Jackson’s iconic steps by the roadside.

The video appeared to have been taken discreetly as the men, possibly inebriated, remained blissfully unaware that they were being recorded. American singer-songwriter-dancer Michael Jackson’s all-time hit Dangerous was added to the video, which only upped its fun quotient.

Sharing the undated video, Along wrote, “अगर जीवन में ख़ुशी चाहते हो तो ! लोगो की बातों को दिल से लगाना छोड़ दो !!”. This roughly translates to: “If you want happiness in life then stop taking people’s words to heart!!”.

The video has already garnered over 65,000 views and thousands of likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “People take years long training and spend lot of money to dance like this but in India a bottle of Rs. 100/- does the same work.” Another person said, “Indian version of Michael jackson 🙃”.

Earlier in August, actor and stand-up comedian Sunil Grover posted an undated video on his Instagram account showing an autorickshaw driver plying through a flooded road when his vehicle comes to a halt. In an instant, the driver gets out of the auto and starts dancing in the middle of the waterlogged road.

In July, a similar video went viral in which a guy named Ramesh was seen mastering the moonwalk – a move made popular by Michael Jackson – as he danced to the Chik Pika Rika Boom Bole number from the 1994 Bollywood movie The Gentleman.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 06:27:39 pm
