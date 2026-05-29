‘This is why we get hate’: Indian tourists perform garba on Vietnam airport tarmac; viral video ignites backlash

A video of a group of Indian tourists performing garba on the tarmac of an airport in Vietnam has gone viral online, triggering a wave of criticism on social media over the unusual display near a parked aircraft.

The clip, widely shared across platforms, appears to show travellers dancing beside a VietJet Air plane in what seemed to be an open section of the airport grounds either shortly before boarding or after disembarking. Several people in the group formed a circle and enthusiastically performed garba steps, while nearby passengers looked on, some watching curiously and others continuing on their way.

What shocked many viewers was the location itself. Airport tarmacs are generally considered restricted and tightly controlled areas where passengers are expected to move in an organised manner under staff supervision. The sight of people casually dancing next to an aircraft quickly turned the moment into an online talking point.

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The video sparked debate around airport security, public behaviour, and travel etiquette, with many social media users arguing that such conduct was inappropriate in an international setting. Several commenters said incidents like these contribute to negative stereotypes about Indian tourists abroad and stressed the importance of respecting local rules and maintaining civic sense while travelling.

One user wrote, “People like this are one of the reasons Indians face disrespect in many countries. Culture and dance, and sharing our traditions in a different country, is a beautiful thing. But it should always be done with respect and responsibility. Public places like airport runways, stations, roads, or crowded areas are not the right places if our actions disturb others or create inconvenience. We should represent our culture in a way that makes people appreciate us, not feel uncomfortable.”

Another user commented, “Its on ground of an international airport not a village airport that they will dance there. reason why Indians gets disrespect outside india.”

A third person added, “This is one of the reasons why Indians get hate on international level, if you’re educated, please learn basic etiquettes and civic sense when you go to different countries at least.”

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Another individual wrote, “I see lot of people saying what is wrong in that….It is wrong. You have to follow the rules of land. It’s a runway not an amusement park. Total absence of civics sense. And then you say people don’t respect you.”

The incident has also brought back memories of similar controversies involving Indian tourists overseas. In Austria, a travel group previously faced backlash after allegedly insisting that street performers in Innsbruck play garba music for them. In another widely discussed episode, tourists in Dubai were criticised online after forming a large dance circle inside the packed observation deck of the Burj Khalifa.