Indians dancing to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ on Vietnam Train Street sparks debate: ‘Why can’t we act normal abroad?’

The video was shot on Hanoi’s famous Train Street, a narrow railway track lined with cafés and homes that has become one of Vietnam’s most visited tourist attractions (Source: @shweta131289/Instagram)

Just days after a video of Indians performing garba on a Vietnam airport tarmac triggered online debate, another clip involving Indian tourists in the country has gone viral and divided social media users.

This time, the controversy revolves around a group of friends dancing on Hanoi’s famous Train Street, a narrow railway track lined with cafés and homes that has become one of Vietnam’s most visited tourist attractions.

The video was posted by Shweta Jain, founder of a Mumbai-based jewellery brand, during her trip to Vietnam with friends. In the clip, the group can be seen dancing to the Bollywood song Chaiyya Chaiyya, famously picturised on a moving train featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora.