Bali resort staff stop Indian tourists at checkout, find hair dryer, doormat, TV remote, utensils in bags; watch video

A group of four Indian travellers recently found themselves at the centre of a controversy in Bali, Indonesia, after being accused of taking hotel property from a luxury resort in the Gianyar area. The episode gained traction online after a video surfaced showing hotel staff checking their luggage during checkout. Despite the tense situation, the matter was eventually settled without any legal action.

The viral clip shows staff members at Asvara Resort Ubud opening several suitcases in an outdoor space near the reception. The tourists stand nearby, looking uneasy and largely avoiding eye contact, as items believed to be taken from their rooms are gradually laid out on the ground.

As per a report by the Bali Times, quoting police spokesperson Iptu I Gusti Ngurah Suardita, the group checked into the resort on April 16, booking two rooms for a short stay. The issue came to light on the morning of April 19, when they were in the process of leaving.

Suspicion arose during routine checks after hotel staff noticed certain in-room items were missing. A closer look at the guests’ bags allegedly revealed those items inside. Among the recovered belongings were bath and pool towels, robes, a hair dryer, a doormat, dining utensils, and even a TV remote box.

Watch the video:

INDIAN TOURISTS DO NOT LEARN 🤦🏻🤦🏻 Indian tourists, who stayed at Ubud, Bali (Indonesia) were caught by hotel-staff stealing stuff from the hotel. Why would you go to a foreign country and do such cheap act/crime?? This is embarrassing to watch as an Indian. pic.twitter.com/ETtxJArCgl — Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) April 21, 2026

“The findings were reported to management, which then halted the check-out process for clarification,” Suardita said, noting the incident occurred around 10 am local time.

Rather than escalating the situation, the resort chose to resolve it internally. The guests returned all the items, and both sides agreed to settle the matter without involving legal authorities. “The issue was settled amicably, with all items returned and no further legal process pursued,” the police spokesperson added.

The tourists were then permitted to leave. However, the incident has triggered strong reactions online, with many discussing the broader issue of tourist conduct overseas.

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An X user wrote, “They can afford to travel abraod, but can’t afford to buy their own spoons and towels?” Another commented, “We Indians are already so much stereotyped about our poor civic sense and many other things in the world already and now this …This Kind of cheap things makes it difficult for those people who have to travel frequently due to work and then people judge just for being Indian , it feels so embarrassing sometime when in other country people judge you just because of your nationality… I hope people understand this they are the ambassador of India when abroad , their behavior and action indirectly affects all Indian so please behave and do the right things.”

A third wrote, “Don’t even get me started on the uncivilized behaviour of Indians while catching flights abroad. They will be the one’s trying to notoriously cut the boarding queue, hoarding 5 seats by putting bags or sleeping on it in the waiting area. Ugh.” Another remarked, “The irony is that Bali literally runs on Indian tourism. This is how you bite the hand.”

Disclaimer: This article is based on unverified social media content and reports of a viral incident. The views and reactions expressed by social media users are their own and do not reflect the official stance of this publication.